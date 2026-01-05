Flu activity on the rise in suburban Cook County, health report shows

The percentage of emergency room visits associated with the flu continues to increase and has surpassed peak values seen last year, according to Cook County Department of Public Health data

Flu activity in suburban Cook County elevated from high to very high for the week ending Dec. 27, and continues to increase, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health’s respiratory surveillance data (RSV).

Hospital admissions associated with flu and COVID-19 are dramatically increasing. ICU admissions for flu nearly doubled, according to the data.

RSV activity elevated from low to moderate and is increasing. COVID-19 activity remains low but is increasing, according to the data.

Additionally, Illinois has reported its first influenza death in a child this season.

Nationally , there have been nine pediatric deaths due to influenza this season, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a news release on Monday.

The Cook County Department of Public Health is encouraging individuals to stay up to date with all recommended respiratory virus vaccines, practice good hygiene and stay home if you’re sick until you’ve been fever-free for 24 hours and your symptoms have subsided.

The health department, in conjunction with Cook County Health and CountyCare, is offering free vaccinations on rotating Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in five suburban Cook County locations until March 28. No appointment is needed.

A person’s immigration status will not stop them from receiving immunizations. Insurance is not required, but community members are asked to bring an I.D. and insurance card, if available. Access the full schedule for the Saturday vaccination clinics here.