Defending state champ Downers Grove co-op not talking about a repeat – but will contend for another title

Lauren Deacy (left), Emilie Kuchta, Caroline Phillip, Edie Condon and Kaelyn Landry return from last year's Downers Grove co-op state championship roster. Deacy, Kuchta, Phillip and Landry attend Downers Grove North. Codon attends Downers Grove South. (Photo provided by Kylie Bosco)

Seniors Kaelyn Landry and Emilie Kuchta have competed for both of the Downers Grove co-op girls gymnastics team’s state championship lineups.

One lesson for them and teammates is not to use the word repeat.

“Honestly, right now we’re not trying to have expectations. We have a new team so we’re just trying to work with it,” Kuchta said.

“Each year, it’s really fresh. I don’t think it’s going to be any different (at state). We’re going to come in confident and using the training we’ve done all year.”

For those needing expectations, the Trostangs should contend for a second straight title and third in four seasons at the Feb. 20-21 state meet.

They return 2024 individual all-stater Landry, senior event finalist Caroline Phillips and junior 2023 all-stater Lily Condon as well as Kuchta and senior Lauren Deacy, a state alternate. Key newcomers include three freshmen – twins Avery Perrone and Stella Perrone and Hannah Larkin.

Graduated is Genevieve Herion, last year’s all-around state champion and two-time state balance beam champion, yet their 144.85 on Dec. 11 and 144.40 on Dec. 13 in the last two meets are the state’s highest scores so far.

“(Our key is) probably just sticking together, being there for each other, having full confidence and full trust in the team and training,” Landry said.

“And we need to have fun. Just have so much fun when performing because that’s when we do our best.”

The Trostangs’ program-record 148.45 comfortably won last season’s state title by 2.90 points over Lincoln-Way co-op.

The 2023 title score was 145.575. Returning in 2024 with the highest sectional total, the Trostangs scored 145.40 but finished second to Hersey’s 146.25.

“(Repeating) became too much of the focus. We didn’t have fun the year that we got second, not the same kind of fun we had last year,” Downers Grove co-op coach Kristyn Campos said.

“We worked a lot on mental health last year and that’s what we’ve focused on this year. Just happy, healthy gymnasts is what I want and the scores will come if they are.”

Landry and Condon are among just 14 top-five all-state medalists in Downers North/Downers South history.

Last season, Landry was an all-state fifth on uneven parallel bars (9.475) and 11th in the vault finals (9.25). In her first high school season, Phillips also made vault finals and placed seventh (9.425).

“(Last season) started a little bit rough but I had so much fun with the team and I was so happy to be a part of it,” Phillips said. “I know what’s going on now. I feel a lot more confident and I know we’re going to do good.”

In 2023, Condon was an all-state second on beam (9.475) to Herion as well as seventh on uneven bars (9.3) and eighth in all-around (36.925).

At last season’s state prelims, Condon was 12th in all-around (36.75) behind eight seniors but fell off beam and didn’t make finals. Her 9.55 on uneven bars was that event’s highest prelim score but she wasn’t a state qualifier after falling at sectionals.

“I want to use that as motivation to keep my confidence up and stay positive no matter what,” Condon said. “As a team, we’re trying to work a more positive, confident attitude no matter the circumstance. That’s one thing we’ve changed.”

Glenbrook South (143.00), Lake Park (142.850) and Carmel (142.35) also have broken 142 this season. In its Dec. 6 opener, Downers Grove co-op (141.15) finished second to Carmel’s 142.35 at the Glenbard West Invitational. Recovering from an injured left ankle, Landry competed only one conservative routine on uneven bars.

Deacy and Avery Perrone have consistently contributed. Kuchta becomes an all-arounder for the first time by adding uneven bars.

“Bars have never been my favorite event but I knew I had to pick it up for the team. Doing bars this year, it’s a privilege,” Kuchta said.

Wheaton co-op reached state last year as a team (8th, 137.375) and already has scored 140.10 on Dec. 17. Four individual qualifiers return with sophomore Kara Wilkinson (all-around, uneven bars, floor exercise), senior Abbey Kurinsky (uneven bars) and juniors Grace Schroedter (vault) and Anjali Cowart (bars).

York junior Melania Veselovsky (all-around, vault, bars, floor) and Hinsdale South/Lemont co-op junior Alina Gerardi (floor) also were state qualifiers. Veselovsky injured her ankle during state warmups for vault and only competed on uneven bars.