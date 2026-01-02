Cooperative Association for Special Education names new executive director

The Cooperative Association for Special Education (CASE) has named Kristen Ninni as its new executive director.

In this role, Ninni will lead the cooperative’s efforts to support high-quality, inclusive special education services for students across its member districts in DuPage County.

CASE is a collaborative partnership among Marquardt School District 15, Queen Bee School District 16, Glen Ellyn School District 41, Lombard Elementary School District 44, Glenbard Township High School District 87, Community Consolidated School District 89 and Community Consolidated School District 93.

Through shared expertise and resources, CASE serves approximately 28,000 students in 44 school buildings, working alongside districts to ensure students ages 3 through 22 receive appropriate services and support.

Ninni has extensive experience working with students, families, educators and school leaders to strengthen special education services. Most recently, she served as assistant superintendent of learning and innovation at TrueNorth Educational Cooperative 804, where she focused on inclusive practices and ensuring students with disabilities and diverse learning needs had equitable access to support.

She also led social-emotional learning initiatives and provided professional learning to more than 7,900 educators, helping schools better support students’ social and emotional well-being.

Throughout her career, Ninni has focused on building clear, practical systems that help schools work together more effectively. She brings a strong understanding of how cooperatives support districts through shared services, professional learning and coordinated resources, ensuring students receive consistent, high-quality support.

As executive director, Ninni will help guide CASE’s work alongside member districts to ensure students receive high-quality support. Her appointment reflects CASE’s continued focus on collaboration and meeting the needs of all learners.