Missouri man accused of Christmas Eve stabbing in Burr Ridge hotel: prosecutors

A Missouri man accused of stabbing another man at a Burr Ridge Hotel on Christmas Eve will remain in jail until his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

Judge Anne Therieau Hayes on Saturday granted the state’s motion to detain pre-trial Uberclein Vazquez Villareal, 40, of California, Missouri, who is charged with one count of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 2:25 a.m. Dec. 24, Burr Ridge police responded to a call at the Extended Stay America, 15W122 S. Frontage Road, for a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke to an individual hiding behind the hotel front desk who indicated that someone had been stabbed or was stabbing themself, according to the release.

When police arrived at Room 345, they saw Vazquez Villareal standing in the hallway with his hands covered in blood. He was arrested at that time, according to the release.

In his room, officers found an unresponsive man laying on an inflatable bed with multiple stab wounds to the upper chest/torso area. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention, authorities said.

Following an investigation, police learned that Vazquez Villareal and two other individuals, including the victim and the man who police met at the front desk, were sharing a hotel room celebrating Christmas Eve, according to the release.

At some point in the evening, Vazquez Villareal began harassing the victim as he slept. When the other individual briefly left the room to take a phone call, Vazquez Villareal stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife that had a blade of about 4.5 inches, according to the release.

“The type of violence alleged in this case is shocking and will not be tolerated in DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The quick response of the Burr Ridge Police Department on Christmas Eve sends a strong message that in DuPage County, law enforcement is always at the ready to respond to any call that threatens public safety.”

Vazquez Villareal’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20.