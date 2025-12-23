Glen Ellyn Park District to hold Last Chance Burn fitness classes Dec. 31

Say goodbye to 2025 with energy, fun and community spirit.

The Glen Ellyn Park District will hold the Last Chance Burn on Dec. 31, a morning of group fitness classes designed to get participants moving while supporting the Glen House Food Pantry.

The event will be held at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Participation is easy: just bring a non-perishable food or toiletry item to donate.

Class Schedule (Subject to Change):

7 a.m. - Dance cardio and cycle

8 a.m. - SilverSneakers and BODYPUMP Express

9 a.m. - HIIT and yoga

Make your last workout of the year count for more than just calories. Bring a donation, try a class, and help those in need this holiday season! For more details, visit gepark.org.