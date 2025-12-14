York boys basketball rolls past Hinsdale Central: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

York 58, Hinsdale Central 34

Joseph Lubbe scored 16 points, Will O’Leary 11 and Hunter Stepanich nine for the Dukes.

Glenbard West 63, Proviso West 55

Bennett Kammes scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Jacob Harvanek added 12 and Chase Cavan 10 for the Hilltoppers.

Neuqua Valley 71, Lyons 61

Nate Woods scored 25 points, Byron Walton 11 and Grant Smith 11 for the Lions, who suffered their first loss. Mason Martin scored 28 and Cole Kelly 12 for Neuqua.

Leo 66, Riverside-Brookfield 50

Cameron Mercer scored 25 points and Nolan Van Tholen 12 for the Bulldogs (6-2) at the Team Rose Shootout.

Yorkville Christian 80, Lemont 70

Zane Schneider scored 19 points, Ryan Crane 15 and Luke Glotzbach 14 for Lemont (6-2) at the Team Rose Shootout.

Wheaton Warrenville South 53, Glenbard North 48

The Tigers picked up the DuKane Conference win.