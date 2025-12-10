Police investigate burglary, attempted robbery at Downers Grove North: authorities

Downers Grove police are investigating a burglary and attempted robbery Wednesday at Downers Grove North High School, authorities said.

About 1:35 p.m., police were notified of a man who reportedly entered the school, 4436 Main St., through an unlocked window.

He reportedly approached a maintenance worker and demanded money. Upon making contact with a second maintenance worker, the man fled the school and was last seen traveling southbound on Forest Avenue on foot, police said.

While in the school, the man did not display a gun or infer that he had one, police said.

The man was described as between 50 and 60 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with gray facial hair.

He was wearing a black puffy coat, a dark baseball cap, green pants, tan boots and tan gloves and was carrying a black drawstring bag, authorities said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 630-434-5600.