Roll Call: The pros and cons of lateral transfers. Police departments must carefully weigh both

As police departments across the country face unprecedented staffing shortages, lateral transfers – officers moving from one agency to another – have become a go-to solution.

On paper, the benefits are obvious: experienced officers require less training, can be deployed quickly and help departments avoid the high costs of recruiting and training new hires. But beneath the surface, lateral transfers carry hidden costs and long-term implications that every community and police leader must consider.

The allure of experience

In today’s competitive hiring environment, police agencies are marketing themselves like professional sports teams. Signing bonuses, college tuition reimbursement, take-home squads, flexible assignments and even utility stipends for officers’ families now are common.

The highest signing bonus I have personally seen, offered by the Fremont California Police Department, was $100,000 (for lateral officers), which is staggering. These incentives are no longer perks; they are necessities in a shrinking labor pool.

Lateral transfers fall into this same category. They offer immediate returns. Officers arrive with academy training, field experience and often specialized skills. In Illinois, hiring a new officer from scratch can cost a municipality between $100,000 and $240,000. That includes salary, benefits, uniforms, equipment, academy tuition and field training. Years ago, some departments tried to recoup these costs by requiring new hires to sign multiyear agreements. If they left early, they were billed for the investment. That practice, however, was met with union resistance and now is largely abandoned.

The hidden costs

While the short-term savings are real, the long-term costs of lateral transfers often are overlooked. To attract experienced officers, departments must offer higher starting salaries, match sick leave and comp time and provide longevity pay or other incentives. These costs quickly can erode the initial savings.

More concerning are the risks tied to incomplete background checks. In some cases, officers with disciplinary issues or poor performance records have transferred between departments with little scrutiny. This lack of transparency has led to profound consequences. The death of Sonya Massey in Sangamon County, Illinois, prompted a change in state law requiring full cooperation between agencies during background investigations. That reform was necessary and overdue.

Cultural clashes and organizational strain

Every police department has its own culture, values and operational style. When an officer transfers laterally, they bring not only their skills but also their habits, assumptions and expectations to the new role. This can lead to friction, especially if the new department’s culture differs significantly from the one they left. In some cases, lateral hires struggle to adapt. Or worse, they bring toxic behaviors that undermine morale and cohesion.

Departments also must consider the impact on internal promotion pipelines. Officers who have risen through the ranks often view lateral hires with skepticism, especially when those hires are fast-tracked into coveted assignments. This can erode trust and create divisions within the ranks.

The pension puzzle

Pension portability is another complex issue. When an officer transfers between departments with different pension systems, their previous contributions – both employee and employer – may not fully cover the cost of joining the new system. An actuary must determine the shortfall, which the officer must then pay through a lump sum, a payment plan or by accepting a reduction in credible service. These financial hurdles can deter otherwise qualified candidates or create long-term inequities.

The community connection

Perhaps the most crucial consideration is the officer’s connection to the community. Law enforcement is not just a job – it is a public trust. Officers must be more than enforcers. They must be mentors, role models and community partners. A lateral transfer who views the new department as a steppingstone – or worse, a fallback – may lack the commitment needed to build lasting relationships.

That is why I believe lateral transfers should come from well-respected agencies with strong reputations. Departments must vet experienced candidates more thoroughly than new recruits. Some agencies have avoided lateral hires altogether to prevent inheriting others’ problems. While that stance has softened due to staffing shortages, the underlying concern remains valid.

A call for strategic leadership

Lateral transfers can be a powerful tool, but only when used strategically. Departments must weigh the short-term benefits against the long-term risks. They must invest in thorough background checks, cultural onboarding and mentorship programs to ensure a successful integration. They also must ensure that every officer, whether new or lateral, shares the department’s values and commitment to the community.

Ultimately, the goal is not just to fill vacancies. It is to build departments that reflect the best of what policing can be: ethical, practical and deeply connected to the people they serve.