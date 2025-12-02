La Grange Area Historical Society to host Holiday Sips and Sweets Tour Dec. 14

Join the La Grange Area Historical Society Dec. 14 for an evening of hors d’oeuvres, drinks and desserts in four historic homes in La Grange.

The Holiday Sips and Sweets Tour allows participants to travel to each home on the tour within your assigned group beginning with appetizers and following with desserts paired with holiday drinks.

The event will held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The fee is $75.

This is a glimpse into how families share their traditions and festive holiday decorations. So come celebrate with us! Space is limited so secure your reservations now!

The tour will welcome you to the following locations: