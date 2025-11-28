Roll Call: Stay sharp during holiday season. Criminals prey on distracted shoppers

The holiday season brings joy, generosity and togetherness. But it also carries risk. Each year, communities nationwide experience an increase in crimes of opportunity such as vehicle burglaries, package thefts, online scams and home invasions.

People’s carelessness doesn’t cause these incidents. They happen because criminals know we’re distracted.

As a former police chief, I’ve seen how quickly a celebration can become a crime scene. I’ve also seen how simple safety measures can prevent that from happening. Holiday safety isn’t about fear, it’s about awareness.

Lock it, light it, don’t leave clues

Start with your home. Lock all doors and windows, even when you’re inside. Don’t hide spare keys under doormats or planters as those are the first places criminals check. Use timers or motion-activated lights near entrances to eliminate dark hiding spots. If you’re traveling, ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your home and arrange for your mail and newspaper deliveries to be stopped.

Protect your packages

Porch piracy is among the fastest-growing holiday crimes. Criminals carefully watch delivery trucks and drive through neighborhoods looking for unattended packages. To keep your packages safe:

Use secure delivery options such as P.O. boxes or Amazon lockers.

Enable delivery notifications and install a security camera near your front door.

Ask neighbors to retrieve packages if you’re not home.

If a package is stolen, report it immediately. Every primary carrier has an online claim portal.

Stay sharp while shopping

Whether you’re in a mall or a parking lot, stay alert. Lock your vehicle and store valuables in the trunk or glove compartment. Shop during daylight hours whenever possible. Before entering your car, take a moment to look around your surroundings. If you feel uncomfortable, return to the store and request a security escort or call the police.

Online safety is real safety

Online shopping is convenient, but it’s also a target-rich environment for scammers. Update your antivirus software, shop only on secure sites (look for HTTPS), and avoid public Wi-Fi for transactions. Use credit cards instead of debit cards for added fraud protection.

Celebrate responsibly

Holiday gatherings should be joyful, not tragic. If you drink, don’t drive. With Uber and Lyft available, there’s no excuse for impaired driving. Plan, designate a sober driver and protect your loved ones.

Be prepared for emergencies

Gun violence continues to be a serious issue. While no one wants to think about it during the holidays, being prepared is smart. The FBI’s “Run, Hide, Fight” training video is a helpful resource. Watch it. Please share it. Be ready.

The holidays should be a time of joy – not fear. By following these safety tips, you can protect yourself, your family and your community. Shop wisely, celebrate responsibly and stay safe.