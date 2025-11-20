Downers Grove North senior Philip Cupial is the Suburban Life Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year

Philip Cupial of Downers Grove North wins the boys varsity race at the annual Naperville North Twilight Cross Country meet this year at Settler’s Hill in Geneva. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Philip Cupial said after he won state that he felt like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

It was quite the finish to a decorated career.

Cupial was seventh as a sophomore and fourth as a junior in helping lead Downers Grove North to back-to-back Class 3A state titles.

The Trojans did not quite three-peat, settling for second as a team, but Cupial had a memorable final state meet nonetheless. His time of 14 minutes, 3.2 seconds for 3 miles got him a state title and the Downers Grove North school record.

Not done yet, Cupial last weekend won the Nike Cross Midwest Regional in Indiana in 14:41.4 over 5,000 meters.

Cupial this fall also won the First to the Finish Invitational, Naperville Twilight Invitational and Hinsdale Central Sectional championship and was second to teammate Will Surratt at the West Suburban Silver meet.

For his accomplishments, Philip Cupial is the Suburban Life boys cross country Athlete of the Year.

Here is Cupial’s Q&A interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

I read in a story after state that you felt like a weight was lifted off your shoulders. What did you mean?

Cupial: I put a lot of pressure on myself going into the state meet, and it really wore on me. Winning felt less like something I could go out and achieve and more like something I had to do. So when it was over, it truly felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders.

Breaking the record at state - was that a goal you identified and what did it mean to do it there?

Cupial: My main goal at state was to win and possibly dip under the 14-minute barrier. Even though I came up a little short of that time, I was really proud of how I ran and how I executed the race. I made my move around the 1.5-mile mark, broke away from the pack and from there it was all about battling myself and staying locked in.

You followed it up by winning Nike Cross Midwest. What stood out about that race?

Cupial: Nike Cross Midwest was special because I pushed myself past limits I didn’t even realize I could reach. Winning on a stage like that is an indescribable feeling, and I’m extremely grateful I had the opportunity to compete and come out on top.

What’s your thoughts as you prepare for nationals?

Cupial: Preparing for nationals is pretty straightforward for me. I’m not changing anything in my training because I trust my coach, and sticking to the plan worked last year when I placed 10th at Foot Locker. I feel like I’m at my best during national-level races, so my focus is on staying humble, staying disciplined, and gearing up for the true championship moments.

What’s it been like to run for a program like Downers North with the high standards it has?

Cupial: Running for a program like Downers North is challenging because the standards are so high and you have to sacrifice a lot of time and stay focused even outside of practice. But those expectations shaped me. If the people around me didn’t hold me to that standard, I wouldn’t be the runner — or person — I am today. I’m truly blessed to be part of such a successful and dedicated program.

What’s your plans beyond high school athletically and academically?

Cupial: My plan is to continue running at the highest level possible, and I should know where I’m going after this cross country season wraps up. Athletically and academically, I want to put myself in the best environment to grow and reach my full potential.