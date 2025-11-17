Girls basketball: Suburban Life team preview capsules for the 2025-2026 season

Downers Grove North's Campbell Thulin (5) takes a shot during the 2024-2025 season while being defended by York's Anna Filosa held at Downers Grove North High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

As the girls basketball season tips off this week, here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Joe Kilbride, 12th season.

Last season’s record: 29-3 overall, 11-1 in the ESCC (tied for first).

Top returners: Bridget Rifenburg, sr., F; Emma Briggs, sr., F; Ava Mersinger, sr., G; Ava Thomas, sr., G; Sailer Jones, sr., G; Macy Menendez, sr., G; Lucy Tierney, so., F.

Key newcomers: Hadley Engler, fr., F; Megan Sedillo, fr., G.

Worth noting: The perennial powerhouse Redwings return three starters – Rifenburg, Briggs, and Mersinger – from a team that finished 29-3 and captured the school’s 11th straight Class 4A regional title. Rifenburg (Richmond) and Briggs (Furman) are D1 commits, while Jones (UW-Oshkosh), Menendez (Rhodes), and Vicens (Southwestern) are D3 commits, and Thomas is uncommitted but will play in college. The Redwings possess height, as Rifenburg, Briggs, Tierney and Engler are all 6-footers, while Mersinger, Thomas, Menendez and Sedillo are perimeter guards. “We will be playing one of the most challenging schedules in the state again this year,” said Kilbride, who has guided the program to 298 wins and a pair of state championships (2015, 2016). “We expect to compete for a championship in the final year of the ESCC and will aim to be ready for a possible postseason playoff run.” Benet’s playoff path has been blocked by Waubonsie Valley the past two seasons in the sectional title game (losing 66-61 last season and 63-61 in 2024).

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Coach: Stephan Bolt (14th season).

Last year’s record: 22-11 overall, 7-5 (fourth) West Suburban Silver.

Returning starters: Campbell Thulin, jr., G; Caitlin Sandridge, so., G; Ady Fanta, sr., G; Lizzy Murphy, sr., F.

Top new players: Eva Yerkovich, fr., G; Lylah Pantuso, sr., G; Gianna Goodwin, sr., G; Grace Olson, sr., F.

Worth noting: The Trojans return four starters off a 22-win regional champion, led by third-year varsity starter Thulin. Thulin, a Division I prospect, averaged 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists as a sophomore. Fanta averaged 8.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, Murphy 5.0 points and Sandridge 4.0. Bolt expects Yerkovich will be an impact player by the end of the season if not earlier and is very talented as a guard her size.

“A really hard-working group of both skilled and versatile basketball players with some really solid depth,” said Bolt, who owns a 255-111 record as head coach. “We bring back much more experience compared to last year, and as a team we grew a lot over the summer and throughout practices already this season. We will be a solid defensive team and hope to be at our best come end of the season.”

Coach: Lyndsie Long (13th season).

Last year’s record: 16-16 overall, 11-1 (first) West Suburban Gold.

Returning starters: Jakaylah Thomas, sr., G; Megan Ganschow, sr., F.

Other returning players: Ionna Griffin, jr., G; Alexa Bulla, so., G; Mila Kosanovic-Cruise, sr., F.

Top new players: Erin Sievert, jr., F; Abby Gray, fr., G; Molly Mihalik, fr., G.

Worth noting: The Mustangs have won three consecutive West Suburban Gold championships. Ganschow, a four-year varsity player, is back after missing all of last season with an ACL injury. The Wright State commit averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore. Thomas, another four-year varsity player, started all 32 games last year and averaged 9 points and 1.5 steals.

“With three returning varsity players and the newcomers, the Mustangs will look to get out and run with three new starters as they head into a tough nonconference schedule that includes the York Thanksgiving Tournament as they prepare for conference play,” Long said.

Coach: Lenae Fergerson

Last year’s record: 14-18, 0-7.

Returning starters: Madison Zorovich, sr., G; Avani Williams, so., G; Cammie Molis, sr., G.

Other returning players: Heaven Lee, sr., G; Eleanor Gibson, so.

Top new players: Zoey Dray, sr., F; Lucy McAllister, so.; Alex Purta, jr.; Isabella Lefko, jr.; Isabella Esposito, jr.; Cynthia D’Alise, jr.

Worth noting: Fenwick has many of its key players returning and adds sophomore post McAllister and four juniors. Williams averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds as a freshman, and Molis averaged 9.4 points last year. Dray returns after sitting out last season following back surgery.

“Excited for this year with a little more depth and experience,” Fergerson said. “Looking to get back to winning in the GCAC with more depth and our freshmen getting a season under their belt. Our conference will be loaded again with several transfers and players having more experience.”

Coach: Nicole Miller, 20th season.

Last season’s record: 16-16 overall, 9-3 in the Upstate Eight East (fourth place).

Top returners: Teagan Murphy, jr., G; Olivia Nee, so., G; Nora Opila, sr., F; Sarah Crocker, sr., F; Haley Greenfield, sr., G; Kathleen Nevels, sr., G; Bridget Crocker, jr., F.

Key newcomers: Genevieve Hart, so., G; Maddie Haugen, so., F; Mae Hoffman, so., F.

Worth noting: Miller enters her 20th season as the Rams’ head coach and 30th season of coaching overall. The Rams return seniors Opila (5-foot-7), Greenfield (5-5), Nevels (5-5), Sarah Crocker (6-2), juniors Murphy (5-10), Bridget Crocker (6-1), and sophomore Nee (5-9) from a team that finished at the .500 mark last season.

“We hope to improve on the year before in all aspects of the game,” said the coach.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Coach: Eric Daca, fifth season.

Last season’s record: 26-4 overall, 12-0 in the Upstate Eight East (first place).

Top returners: Kaitlin Erickson, jr., G; Rheayanna Ferguson, sr., G; Jamie Mizwicki, sr., F; Callie Hardtke, sr., F; Kate Bruhl, sr., F; Molly Purse, sr., C.

Key newcomers: Bella Beltra, jr., F; Emma Full, jr., F; Julia Alcala, so., F.

Worth noting: Glenbard South returns plenty of talent from last season’s 26-win squad that captured conference and Class 3A regional championships. That group includes guards Erickson and Ferguson, 5-foot 11 forwards Mizwicki and Hardtke, 5-9 forward Bruhl, and 6-foot center Purse. However, the Raiders lost all-state post player and leading scorer/rebounder Brooklynn Moore to graduation. “The last two years, we have won (Class 3A) regional titles, but lost in the first round of sectionals,” said Daca. “Our senior-led team is focused on having a successful year and advancing further than the past two years.” Daca has guided the Raiders to three straight 20-plus win seasons (75-18 record the past three years).

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Coach: Kristi Faulkner.

Last year’s record: 23-13, second place in West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Mya Austin, sr., G/F; Ellie Noble, jr., F; Sophia Evans, jr.; Lily Hubbuch, jr., G; Katie Meehan, jr., G; Nina Hendricksen, jr., G.

Top new players: Lily Pones.

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers are coming off a banner season, the program’s first sectional title in 26 years. Seven seniors graduated off that team. Austin is a three-year varsity player who can shoot the 3 and score inside. The 6-foot Noble is a three-level scorer who can rebound and defend. Evans is a strong rebounder and Hubbuch a scrappy, athletic guard . Meehan and Hendricksen are both athletic 5-foot-7 guards.

“We have versatility, young talent, great leadership and a lot of heart on this year’s team,” Faulkner said.

Coach: Brett Moore

Last year’s record: 23-8 overall, 8-4 (second) West Suburban Silver.

Returning starters: Katherine Skinner, sr.; Sophie Darwish, so.

Other returning players: Riley Orozco, so.; Katie Coffey; Adriana Giannini; Kasey Quast; Sascha Mokhtarian.

Worth noting: Skinner, a four-year starter and Claremont McKenne signee, leads the way. She averaged 12 points last year and shot 40% from the 3-point line. Darwish averaged 11 points with the second-best statistical season by a freshman in school history. Moore said Orozco is an impressive scorer ready for her first full season on varsity.

“Last year’s team set the tone for where Hinsdale Central wants to be as a program, and this year’s group wants to be even better,” Moore said. “By the end of the season, this team can be better than last year’s 23-8 team.”

Coach: Katie Salley (first season)

Last year’s record: 13-19 overall, 8-4 (second) West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Maeve Savage, sr.; Hailey Goins, sr.; Sloane Kiefer; Anna Wilcox; Brynn Diedrick.

Worth noting: Salley takes over a program with seven returning seniors leading the way. Salley was an assistant varsity coach at Hinsdale South from 2016-2024 and prior to that was a varsity assistant at Oak Forest for 10 years. Salley called Savage an explosive, versatile playmaker with the ability to impact the game from any position and Goins a high-level basketball IQ with an attacking mindset. Kiefer’s athleticism and rebounding provide a presence inside, Wilcox returns from an ACL injury to provide another physical presence, and Diedrick will orchestrate the offense.

“With senior leadership, depth and renewed energy under their new coach, the Hornets look ready to compete night in and night out this season,” Salley said.

Coach: Todd Fisher, seventh season.

Last season’s record: 18-15 overall, 4-2 in the GCAC White (third place).

Top returners: Mary Kate Hilgart, sr., G/F; Ali Fromelt, jr., G; Libby Phillips, soph., F; Sofia Bucaro, sr., G.

Key newcomers: Lexi Hoffman, sr., G/F.

Worth noting: The Knights captured their second consecutive Class 2A regional title and third in four seasons, with last year’s 45-21 championship triumph over Timothy Christian. IC Catholic advanced to the sectional championship before losing to eventual fourth-place state finisher Phillips 39-25. “We lost some key players during the season last year, so we’re hoping to stay healthy throughout the year,” said Fisher. The return of 5-foot-10 swing player Hilgart lends veteran leadership and experience to the squad.

“We are looking forward to a successful season by adding depth to the roster and returning key players,” said the coach. “Our schedule will challenge us, but we’re hoping to make another deep postseason run.”

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Coach: Tracy Rainey (10th season)

Last season: 15-13 overall, 7-6 South Suburban Conference.

Top returning players: Mags Mikroulis, G, sr.; Vivian Antolak, G, jr.; Emma Barrett, F, sr.

Top new players: Claire Podrebarac, G, so.; Mia Spadafora, G, jr.; Gabby Radcliffe, G, so.; Mackenzie Strehlau, G, jr.

Worth noting: Coming off a 7-6 season in conference play, Lemont is poised for a competitive year. Mikroulis (7.0 ppg) and Antolak (5.5 ppg) return the most experience and offensive production for the squad.

Rainey said, “Lemont enters the season with a strong mix of experienced returners and a talented group of freshmen and sophomores rounding out the varsity roster. The team plans to play an up-tempo style on both ends of the floor, using its athleticism and quickness to overcome a lack of size.”

Lyons vs Young. Girls Class 4A Lyons Sectional semifinal basketball game Lyons Township's Emma O"Brien (43) puts in a layup during their Class 4A Lyons Sectional semifinal basketball game against Whitney Young. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Coach: Meghan Hutchens.

Last year’s record: 31-3 overall, 12-0 (first) West Suburban Silver

Top returning players: Emma O’Brien, sr., G/F; Gwen Smith, sr., G/F; Avery Mezan, sr., G.

Top new players: Kennedy Moore, fr., G/F; Evie Riopell, fr., G.

Worth noting: Nora Ezike, last year’s Suburban Life Player of the Year, has graduated and is now at Stanford – but there is a good amount of talent back from a 31-win conference and regional champion. O’Brien, a 6-foot-1 Cornell commit, recorded her 1,000th career point last season and is a returning all-conference and all-state player. Smith, 5-foot-11, was an all-conference pick who scored over 400 points and grabbed over 160 rebounds last year, and Mezan is another all-conference player back who had 73 assists last season. Moore and Riopell are two freshmen who should contribute.

Coach: Shannon Spanos, sixth season.

Last season’s record: 27-10 overall, 5-2 in the GCAC (third place); Class 3A state champions.

Top returners: Ava Lombardi, sr., F; Juliana Neustadt, sr., G; Sophie Maquet, jr., G; Brooke Damico, jr., G.

Key newcomers: Avery Herold, so., F; Peggy Pacelli, so., F; Kaelyn Zumdahl, so., G; Nathalia Richardson, fr., G; Brooklyn Anderson, fr., F; Paige Pittman, fr., F.

Worth noting: The Broncos turn to seniors Lombardi and Neustadt for leadership from last season’s Class 3A state championship squad that defeated St. Ignatius 50-44 in the title contest. Class 3A girls basketball all-stater Nikki Kerstein (Wisconsin), Lily Spanos and Peyton Farrell graduated from the title team, leaving opportunities for others, including Damico, Maquet and the six newcomers. “We have strong senior leadership, depth across the guard/wing spots, and improved size in the backcourt,” Spanos said. “We also have many new faces to the program.” Montini placed third behind St. Ignatius and Loyola Academy in the rugged GCAC last season.

“We want to compete for the GCAC title, defend our Class 3A state championship standard and develop rotation depth early with a challenging nonconference slate,” Spanos said.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Coach: Logan Brown

Last year’s record: 8-19 overall, 3-9 (sixth) West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Nora Abu-Taleb, sr.; Leah Brown, sr.; Gaby Carrasquillo, sr.

Top new players: Saniya Knazze, so.

Worth noting: Morton has a solid group of seniors who were freshmen when Brown was hired as head coach. “They have been running my system for four years now, and I expect to see us execute at a different level this season,” he said. Abu-Taleb was the Mustangs’ second-leading scorer last season and Brown expects her to improve her shooting percentage. Leah Brown looks to have an expanded role, and Carrasquillo started the majority of Morton’s game last year. Saniya Knazze is the sister to Aaliyah Knazze, who has been Morton’s point guard for the last four years at the varsity level.

“We want to take a step forward as a program,” Brown said. “Our goal is 14 wins.”

Coach: Eddie Stritzel

Last year’s record: 31-3 overall, 11-1 East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Top returning players: Stella Sakalas, sr.; Sophia Towne, jr.; Lyla Shelton, sr.; Samantha Austin, jr.; Molly Moore, jr.

Top new players: Mia Gage, fr.; Hillary Whorlow, fr.; Audrey Wendt, fr.

Worth noting: Nazareth returns virtually its entire group from a 31-win team, the program’s fourth consecutive season of 30-plus wins. Leading the way is 6-foot BYU recruit Sakalas, who averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals last year and was a first-team all-state pick. Towne, a 5-foot-11, third-team all-stater, averaged 13 points, four assists and three steals and holds multiple Division I offers. Shelton averaged eight points and Austin five points and five rebounds. Added to that group are two freshmen – Gage and Whorlow – who Stritzel said are two of the top 10 in Illinois.

“We should contend for state once again, as we’ve been to state five of the last seven seasons,” Stritzel said. “We’re deep, experience, talented and a very collectively long team.”

Coach: Jeff Gerdeman, 12th season.

Last season’s record: 9-23 overall, 4-6 in the CCL White (fifth place).

Top returners: Courtny Bridgeforth, sr., G; Ashley Powell, sr., G; Hannah Grivetti, jr., F; Alyssa Freeman, so., G; Talia Engesser, so., F.

Key newcomers: Maicie Schweiner, sr., F; Tenley Glock, so., G; Pyper Schweiner, so., C.

Worth noting: Losing two of the top scorers in program history – Riley Austin and Tea Rubino – to graduation leaves some questions to be answered. “I honestly have no idea what to expect from this team,” Gerdeman said. “However, we are cautiously optimistic. We have a great group of five seniors, led by Bridgeforth and Powell. We also have three returning underclass players who got significant minutes last year in Grivetti, Freeman, and Engesser. Now, throw in the addition of Glock and the Schweiner sisters. We’re looking forward to seeing how this team comes together.”

Gerdeman expects Bridgeforth, who played on the JV level last year due to her transfer from Bartlett, to play college basketball. Maicie Schweiner enters her first year in the program after sitting out freshman year due to an ACL injury, while focusing on soccer her sophomore and junior years.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Jill Groenewold, seventh season.

Last season’s record: 17-13 overall, 2-5 in the GCAC (sixth place).

Top returners: Els Van Den Berg, jr., F; Sienna Azzinaro, sr., G; Maria Pozdol Niego, sr., G; Laney Romano, sr., F; Annika Lemkuil, jr., PG; Mia Schilf, jr., SG; Brooklynn Hanchett, jr., F.

Key newcomer: Lyla Plaiser, fr., G.

Worth noting: The Trojans lost two seniors to graduation last season but return the rest of the pack, looking forward to building upon last year’s 17-win campaign. “We will compete in the third year of the GCAC, hoping to improve on our finish from last year,” Groenewold said. Building around 5-foot-11 all-conference forward Van Den Berg, and seniors Azzinaro, Niego and Romano, the team will rely heavily on the junior class, which figures to bring experience and energy. “The girls has a great summer installing a new defensive scheme and new offense,” Groenewold said. “Lyla (Plaiser) will add to the mix, bringing in good ball-handling skills and outside shooting.” Timothy reached the Class 2A regional finals a year ago before falling to IC Catholic Prep.

Coach: Thomas White

Last year’s record: 21-12, 10-0.

Top returning players: Sadie Scales, sr., C; Kallie Niemer, sr., F; Sophia Daskalov, sr., F; Kaitlynn Hoover, sr., G/F; Jazlene Mendoza, sr., G; Isabella Fernandez, sr., C; Stella Salvato-Francese, sr., F.

Worth noting: The Sentinels, which won a combined seven games in three seasons between 2018-2021, continued their resurgence last season – winning the program’s second straight regional title with the 21 wins, Westmont’s most in 14 years. The Sentinels are entering the new season with a renewed commitment to discipline, defense and team-first basketball. Scales is a steady presence in the paint and defensive anchor Niemer a versatile scorer and rebounder, Daskalov a “coach on the floor,” Hoover a dynamic wing who can create offense and defend multiple positions, Mendoza a high-energy guard who thrives in transition and Fernandez a rim protector.

“With an experienced core, a rising group of underclassmen and a culture centered on selflessness and precision, the Sentinels are ready to take the next step and make noise in both conference and postseason play,” White said.

Coach: Kurt Vahle, second season.

Last season’s record: 14-12 overall, 3-4 in the Chicagoland Christian (fifth place).

Top returners: Ava Biagini, so., G; Halle Van Zee, jr., F; Alaina Fink, so., G.

Key newcomers: Noelle Nichols, fr., F.

Worth noting: A team that features plenty of young players, including junior Van Zee, sophomores Biagini, and Fink, welcomes 6-foot freshman front-court player Nichols to the fold. Senior Calla Brust, who returns from an ACL tear last January, should provide experience and leadership. A year ago, the Warriors’ season ended with a 56-36 Class 3A regional semifinal loss to Lake Forest. “We have a young team with a lot of potential,” said Vahle. “We are looking to compete and grow.”

Coach: Tyler Bantz

Last year’s record: 19-15, 7-7 DuKane Conference.

Returning starters: Brea Moore, so., G.

Other returning players: Addie Sutton, jr., G.

Expected contributors: Maya Merrifield, so., G; Laura Roe, so., F; Sophia Johnson, jr., G; Emily Offutt, jr., G; Emily Bruzdzinski, fr., G; Ellie Pinto, sr., F; Caroline Barlar, sr., G.

Worth noting: The Falcons graduated four starters and two all-conference players from a regional champion, including program all-time leading scorer Sara Abdul. But Bantz said he has girls ready to step into a bigger role and play at a high level. Moore, who averaged 6.1 points, 3.3 steals and 2.6 rebounds last season, nearly set the program record for steals in a season as a freshman, and her speed is a major asset. Sutton, who averaged 6.4 points, has expanded her game on offense and become a crucial piece in what the Falcons do on defense.

“We’re going to be a young team this year that has a lot of minutes to fill from last year’s regional championship team, but we will be deeper and more balanced” Bantz said. “We have a lot of girls that are talented and can play minutes, and our leading scorer will likely change from game to game. Our depth will be a strength for us. There may be an adjustment period with some players taking on bigger roles, but I expect us to be more competitive than a typical team that loses four of their starters from the previous season.”

Coach: Kasey Gassensmith

Last year’s record: 16-16 overall, 6-8 DuKane Conference.

Returning starters: Marley Carbonaro, sr., F; Abby Keighron, sr., G.

Top new players: McKenna Bloodworth, jr., F.

Worth noting: The Tigers, a regional finalist last year, have a smaller group this year and are looking to fill some roles lost with seniors who graduated. Carbonaro is committed to play at Wisconsin-Whitewater, and Keighron is committed to play at Truman State.

“We have a couple of sophomores that will be playing varsity for the first time, so we are a little young,” Gassensmith said. “Looking to our seniors and juniors to help pull them along and get them to where they need to be at a fast rate.”

Coach: Dan Bannon (third season).

Last year’s record: 8-21 overall, 3-9 West Suburban Gold.

Returning starters: Joely Maciejewski, sr., F; Jada Langston, jr., F.

Other returning players: Rachel Vish, sr., F; Mary Smith, sr., G.

Top new players: Claire Edison, fr., G; Kennedy Rieger, fr., G; Charlotte Baker, so., G; Leah Piper, so., G;

Worth noting: The Warriors are looking to improve on their conference record – Bannon believes they have the ability to compete for a Gold title. Maciejewski, a 5-foot-9 forward, is a three-year varsity player, a strong defender and rebounder who has developed into a good shooter. The 5-foot-10 Langston is coming off an all-state flag football season, an athletic player with speed and strength. Bannon noted the high ceiling for 5-foot-9 freshman Edison and said that Rieger is another freshman with huge potential. Seniors Vish and Smith provide stabilizing presence off the bench.

“We have a lot of young, energetic and talented players being led by some smart, experienced and athletic upperclassmen,” Bannon said.

Coach: Brandon Collings

Last year’s record: 14-17 overall, 5-7 (fifth) West Suburban Silver.

Returning starters: Olivia Silkaitis, sr., F; Ellie Kehoe, sr., G; Kayla Callahan, sr., G; Briley O’Brien, jr., G; Avery Larma, jr., G.

Other returning players: Amelie van Heukelum, sr., F; Paige Byrne, sr., G; Maggie Mikucki, jr., F.

Top new players: Lilly Burnison, fr., G; Mae LeFevour, fr., G.

Worth noting: The Dukes are returning eight of their top 10 players, including all five starters. The 5-foot-10 Silkaitis has started every game over the past two seasons and averaged 11 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds last year. O’Brien returns as York’s starting point guard; she averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds last year. Kehoe, Callahan and Larma are in their third varsity season.

“We have a nice mix of senior experience, juniors that have 1-2 years on varsity already and a couple of freshmen who will play an important role off the bench,” Collings said. “We are a deep and athletic team that will look to take advantage of these by pushing the pace of the game at both the offensive and defensive ends.”

Editor’s note: Riverside-Brookfield did not provide requested preview information.