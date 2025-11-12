Glen Ellyn-Wheaton Chorale to perform 40th anniversary concert Nov. 21, 22

The Glen Ellyn-Wheaton Chorale will hold its 40th anniversary concert, “Wintersong 2025,” a celebration of four decades of music and community.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m.. Nov. 21 and 3 p.m. Nov. 22 at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 West Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst.

Tickets for Wintersong 2025 are available online at https://gewchorale.org/shop

The program will feature cherished choral works, including “Gloria” by John Rutter.

The chorale is also excited to introduce its new interim artistic leadership: Michael Popplewell, interim music director, and Kevin Lange, collaborative accompanist and ensemble director.