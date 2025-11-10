New amenities abound at two renovated La Grange parks

The Park District of La Grange has reopened two renovated neighborhood parks—Rotary Centennial Park and Spring Park—both made possible through the community-supported referendum approved by voters in November 2024.

A grand opening for Rotary Centennial Park was held Nov. 7. The Spring Park grand opening is set for 4 p.m. Nov. 13.

At Rotary Centennial Park, visitors will enjoy a new playground and shelter as well as enhanced landscaping featuring evergreen shrubs, shade trees and ornamental plantings. The park also includes new site amenities such as a bike rack, picnic table and benches to make the space more welcoming.

Spring Park now features a new playground, pathway, bench, drinking fountain and shelter with picnic table as well as a new perimeter fence to enhance safety and accessibility.

“These improvements reflect our community’s continued investment in creating safe, inclusive, and inviting parks, Executive Director Jenny Bechtold said in a news release. “It’s inspiring to see what can be achieved when our community comes together. Each project demonstrates our shared commitment to wellness, play, and connection and shows how resident support translates into meaningful, lasting improvements for families to enjoy.”

The completion of these two parks marks continued progress in the park district’s multi-year referendum initiative, which includes renovations to eight neighborhood parks and three facilities across La Grange.

For more information, visit www.pdlg.org or follow the Park District of La Grange on social media for updates and future event details.