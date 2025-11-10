Historical society to tour military memorials at Lombard Cemetery

Lombard Historical Society has announced its Music on Maple Street concert series will return at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, with Barry Cloyd’s “Where Have All the Flowers Gone: The Ballad of Pete Seeger” at the Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple Street in Lombard. (Image provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society will present “Military Memorials in Lombard Cemetery” at 1 p.m. Nov. 22.

In this new tour of Lombard Cemetery, learn about members of the military who have been laid to rest from the War of 1812 to World War II.

The cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit lombardhistory.org, email info@lombardhistory.org or call 630-629-1885.

Learn the lives of those who returned home and the tragedy of those who did not. Guests will also learn about the work that has been done to restore military graves in the cemetery.

This is a 45-minute outdoor walking tour over uneven ground. The tour will run rain or shine.