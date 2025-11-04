La Grange League of Women Voters to hear presentation on affordable housing

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area is sponsoring a program on affordable housing in the area.

People in the western suburbs are clamoring for more affordable housing. Where are the reasonably priced homes, condos and apartments?

That’s our question for Tina Rounds, CEO of BEDSPLUS. Tina will help attendees understand theextent of the concern and the solutions she’s found.

Since she began as chief executive officer of BEDS PLUS in 2012, Rounds has gained a deep understanding of the housing challenges facing struggling area residents.

With help from her board, staff and donors she’s found accommodation for thousands of residents needing emergency, interim, transitional and supportive housing in our local communities.

Always resourceful, Rounds has learned to deal with landlords, building owners and zoning boards to create, repurpose or redevelop existing housing.

The program will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19, in the meeting room at the La Grange Library, 10 W. Cossitt, La Grange.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email us at league@lagrangearealwv.org. Visit our website at https://my.lwv.org/illinois/la-grange-area