Morton soccer beats Downers Grove South, advances to sectional final: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Soccer
Morton 2, Downers Grove South 1
The Mustangs won the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional semifinal.
St. Laurence 1, Lyons 0
The Lions lost the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional semifinal.
Girls Volleyball
Timothy Christian d. Chicago (Back of the Yards) 25-2, 25-9
Bella Potempa had 13 kills, Elizabeth Alex 18 assists, Mia Van Hekken eight aces and Ella Rickert four kills for the Trojans (28-5) in the Class 3A CICS/Longwood Regional semifinal.
Glenbard South d. Mansueto 25-9, 25-4
Mia Abate had eight kills, Callie Hardtke seven kills, Alyna Krabec 13 assists and four aces and Eva Bogdanov 10 assists and four aces for the Raiders (20-16) in the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional semifinal.
Hinsdale South d. Hyde Park 25-8, 25-7
The Hornets won the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional semifinal.
Nazareth d. Chicago Acero Garcia 25-0, 25-1
Nazareth won the Class 3A Nazareth Regional semifinal.
Lemont d. Morgan Park 25-3, 25-9
Lemont won the Class 3A Lemont Regional semifinal.
IC Catholic Prep d. Fenton 25-11, 25-20
The Knights won the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional semifinal.
Wheaton Academy d. Chicago Intrinsic Charter 25-5, 25-12
St. Charles North d. Glenbard East 25-14, 25-15
The Rams lost the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional semifinal.
Naperville Central d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-22, 29-27
The Tigers dropped the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional semifinal.
Benet d. West Chicago 25-1, 25-8
The Redwings won the Class 4A West Aurora Regional semifinal.
Glenbard West d. Addison Trail 25-12, 25-15
The Hilltoppers won the Class 4A Addison Trail Regional semifinal.
Wheaton North d. Glenbard North 25-16, 25-14
The Falcons won the Class 4A Addison Trail Regional semifinal.
St. Francis d. St. Charles East 25-21, 25-15
The Spartans won the Class 4A St. Charles East Regional semifinal.
Lyons d. Argo 25-8, 25-11
The Lions won the Class 4A York Regional semifinal.
York d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
The Dukes won the Class 4A York Regional semifinal.
Hinsdale Central d. Jones 25-19, 25-21
The Red Devils won the Class 4A Jones Regional semifinal.
Downers Grove South d. Chicago Hancock 25-8, 25-12
The Mustangs won the Class 4A Downers Grove South Regional semifinal.
Downers Grove North d. Kenwood 27-25, 25-15
The Trojans won the Class 4A Morton Regional semifinal.
Whitney Young d. Morton 25-21, 25-21
The Mustangs lost the Class 4A Morton Regional semifinal.
The Warriors won the Class 3A Deerfield Regional semifinal.