Morton soccer beats Downers Grove South, advances to sectional final: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Soccer

Morton 2, Downers Grove South 1

The Mustangs won the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional semifinal.

St. Laurence 1, Lyons 0

The Lions lost the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional semifinal.

Girls Volleyball

Timothy Christian d. Chicago (Back of the Yards) 25-2, 25-9

Bella Potempa had 13 kills, Elizabeth Alex 18 assists, Mia Van Hekken eight aces and Ella Rickert four kills for the Trojans (28-5) in the Class 3A CICS/Longwood Regional semifinal.

Glenbard South d. Mansueto 25-9, 25-4

Mia Abate had eight kills, Callie Hardtke seven kills, Alyna Krabec 13 assists and four aces and Eva Bogdanov 10 assists and four aces for the Raiders (20-16) in the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South d. Hyde Park 25-8, 25-7

The Hornets won the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional semifinal.

Nazareth d. Chicago Acero Garcia 25-0, 25-1

Nazareth won the Class 3A Nazareth Regional semifinal.

Lemont d. Morgan Park 25-3, 25-9

Lemont won the Class 3A Lemont Regional semifinal.

IC Catholic Prep d. Fenton 25-11, 25-20

The Knights won the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Academy d. Chicago Intrinsic Charter 25-5, 25-12

St. Charles North d. Glenbard East 25-14, 25-15

The Rams lost the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional semifinal.

Naperville Central d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-22, 29-27

The Tigers dropped the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional semifinal.

Benet d. West Chicago 25-1, 25-8

The Redwings won the Class 4A West Aurora Regional semifinal.

Glenbard West d. Addison Trail 25-12, 25-15

The Hilltoppers won the Class 4A Addison Trail Regional semifinal.

Wheaton North d. Glenbard North 25-16, 25-14

The Falcons won the Class 4A Addison Trail Regional semifinal.

St. Francis d. St. Charles East 25-21, 25-15

The Spartans won the Class 4A St. Charles East Regional semifinal.

Lyons d. Argo 25-8, 25-11

The Lions won the Class 4A York Regional semifinal.

York d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

The Dukes won the Class 4A York Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central d. Jones 25-19, 25-21

The Red Devils won the Class 4A Jones Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove South d. Chicago Hancock 25-8, 25-12

The Mustangs won the Class 4A Downers Grove South Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove North d. Kenwood 27-25, 25-15

The Trojans won the Class 4A Morton Regional semifinal.

Whitney Young d. Morton 25-21, 25-21

The Mustangs lost the Class 4A Morton Regional semifinal.

The Warriors won the Class 3A Deerfield Regional semifinal.