Glen Ellyn Park District to host pumpkin smash

(Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extension)

Don’t let your Halloween pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns go to waste.

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites you to Village Green Park, 130 S. Lambert Road, on from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 8 for a unique and eco-friendly event—the pumpkin smash.

This event encourages the community to help divert pumpkins from landfills by composting them in a fun and engaging way.

Simply bring your pumpkins [free of decorations, candles, and paint] to the event. If you’d like to get in on the smashing action, bring a baseball bat or shovel. Alternatively, you can simply drop off your pumpkins and leave.

The nutrient-rich remains will be added to the community garden’s soil, supporting local sustainability efforts.

This free event is open to all ages. No registration is required.