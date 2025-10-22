Shaw Local

Glen Ellyn Park District to host pumpkin smash

Disgorged gourds after the 2023 Pumpkin Smash in Aurora. Smashing your pumpkins to be used as compost is one green way to get rid of your jack-o'-lantern this year.

(Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extension)

By Shaw Local News Network

Don’t let your Halloween pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns go to waste.

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites you to Village Green Park, 130 S. Lambert Road, on from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 8 for a unique and eco-friendly event—the pumpkin smash.

This event encourages the community to help divert pumpkins from landfills by composting them in a fun and engaging way.

Simply bring your pumpkins [free of decorations, candles, and paint] to the event. If you’d like to get in on the smashing action, bring a baseball bat or shovel. Alternatively, you can simply drop off your pumpkins and leave.

The nutrient-rich remains will be added to the community garden’s soil, supporting local sustainability efforts.

This free event is open to all ages. No registration is required.

