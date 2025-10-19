York boys, Glenbard West girls win West Suburban Silver XC meet: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Cross Country

West Suburban Silver

York, with four boys placing in the top 10, edged Downers Grove North 39-41 to win the West Suburban Silver meet held at Camera Park. Hinsdale Central (98) was a distant third and Glenbard West (112) fourth.

Downers Grove North’s William Surratt won the race in 15:27.57 followed by teammate Philip Cupial (15:39.29). York’s Harrison Manternach was third in 15:44.52, York’s Carter Olsen fourth in 15:48.30 and Glenbard West’s Matt King fifth in 15:48.60.

West Suburban Gold

Morton won the team championship with 39, followed by Downers Grove South (50), Willowbrook (80) and Hinsdale South (94).

Morton’s Alex Rodriguez was the race winner in 15:15.40, followed by teammate Miguel Flores in 15:16.70, Downers Grove South’s Conrad Saner in 15:31.80 and Morton’s Orlando Sandoval in 15:39.70.

Girls Cross Country

West Suburban Silver

Glenbard West, with three runners in the top 10, edged York 49-51 to win the West Suburban Silver meet held at Camera Park. Hinsdale Central (66) was third and Downers Grove North (86) fourth.

York’s Karlin Janowski won the race in 17:41.52, followed by Downers Groe North’s Macy Ermitage (17:55.78), Hinsdale Central’s Ella Satre (18:20.48), Glenbard West’s Alexa Novak (18:27.67) and York’s Sophia Galiano-Sanchez (18:42.14) in the top five.

West Suburban Gold

With six girls in the top 10, Willowbrook won the team title for the first time since 1998 with 27 points. Downers Grove South (33) was second.

Downers Grove South’s Nia Ortega was the race winner in 18:54.30, Willowbrook’s Rachel Simek was second in 19:20.30, Downers Groe South’s Nora Maier was third in 19:21.50, Willowbrook’s Mariangela Popoa ws fourth in 19:26.10 and Downers Grove South’s Gianna Lamb was fifth in 19:28.60.

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Wheaton Academy finished first at the Chicagoland Christian Conference meet with all seven runners finishing in the top 10 for all-conference. Those runners were Lucy Ruettiger, Brylee Painter, Vada Ashman, Sydnie Becker, Adeline Farrell, Charlotte Brown and Addie Painter.

Girls Volleyball

Timothy Christian

Timothy Christian won the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament, beating Hope 25-7, 25-4, Wheaton Academy 25-15, 25-14 and Chicago Christian 20-25, 25-22, 25-22.

For the tournament Bella Potempa had 36 kills 15 digs, Elizabeth Alex 70 assists, Kate Vogelzang 23 digs, Audey Williams 15 kills and Ella Rickert 14 kills for the Trojans (27-3).