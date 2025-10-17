Alex Ginder helps Glenbard West win 5th straight Glenbard Cup

Having lived his entire life in Glendale Heights, Glenbard West junior Alex Ginder has been playing soccer at Camera Park since he was 4 years old.

He was involved in all four scoring plays there during Thursday’s 4-0 win over Glenbard North as the Hilltoppers defended the Glenbard Cup for the fifth straight season.

“I grew up here and live in Glendale Heights so this actually has been my field,” Ginder said. “There was such a good vibe here tonight. This was a huge moment for me. This is so amazing, you know, for the team and me. It felt really good.”

Ginder got fouled in the box during the 10th minute and Peter Alexopoulos converted the PK.

“That was my second in-game (PK) and we’ve had three penalty shootouts, so I’ve taken five and made all five of them,” Alexopoulos said. “I’m experienced with it. We know (Glenbard) North watches a lot of film so we were excited to switch it up a little bit, and I’m confident when I take them and just did what I normally do.”

Glenbard West (18-6-1) made it 2-0 in the 15th minute on a rebound goal from Ginder. He initiated the chance after his gorgeous pass eluded a pair of Panthers to set up Angel Garnica. Goalkeeper Lucca Dos Reis batted away Garnica’s attempt, but not far enough away from Ginder who snagged the rebound and volleyed it in.

“That was a big boost for the team,” Ginder said. “I love that because (rebounds) are such an important part of the game. Unfortunately Angel’s shot didn’t go in, but I followed it up and I’m glad I did that in that situation.”

Ginder’s corner kick found Jackson Chibucos in the 18th minute, and the senior midfielder headed it home for the 3-0 lead.

Just 30 seconds later, Ginder collaborated with senior midfielder Harry Olechowski.

“Harry called my name and he made a great run right through (Dos Reis),” Ginder said. “I flicked it on and he did a great job of finishing it.”

Glenbard West senior goalkeeper Nolan Borgman picked up his ninth shutout of the season. The Hilltoppers also shut out Glenbard East and Glenbard South earlier this year in pursuit of the Glenbard Cup.

“I want to give props to my defense, they helped out a lot,” Borgman said. “I hardly got any shots throughout the game so they made it easy for me and I appreciate that. I was calm and collected and got the saves I needed and got the clean sheet.”

The teams will meet again Tuesday in Carol Stream as the Panthers (6-12-3) are hosting the Hilltoppers in a Class 3A regional semifinal.