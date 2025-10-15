Convicted felon from Wheaton accused of possessing multiple firearms: prosecutors

A convicted felon from Wheaton will remain in jail until at least his next court date after he was allegedly found in possession of multiple firearms, prosecutors said.

A motion to deny pre-trial release for Jermaine Morris, 24, was granted Wednesday.

Morris, of the 900 block of Soth Lorraine Road, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of possession of burglary tools, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office news release.

About 3:09 a.m. Oct. 3, Maywood police responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 1200 block of Bataan Street.

Authorities located the vehicle, a dark blue 2014 Dodge Charger, approximately 10 blocks from where it was stolen. Authorities also learned that a towing company had been hired to tow the Charger to the 1000 block of South Lorraine Road in Wheaton, approximately one block away from Morris’ residence.

Police identified Morris as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his residence.

About 5:45 a.m. Oct. 14, police executed a search warrant at Morris’ residence. They found a stolen Ruger 22 Charger rifle with a drum magazine, a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun, a Polymer80 kit [a kit that contains parts that can be assembled to create a functioning firearm], 13 cell phones, five ghost key fobs and one re-programmer, according to the release.

“With multiple felony convictions, Mr. Morris has forever forfeited his right to legally own a firearm. The allegation that Mr. Morris ignored the law and was in possession of multiple firearms will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

Morris’ next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 3.