Glen Ellyn Park District to hold Pumpkins on Main

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites the community to participate in Pumpkins on Main, a festive display of jack-o’-lanterns at the Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave.

From Oct. 27–31, enjoy a glowing gallery of creatively carved pumpkins brought to life by local residents, families and businesses.

Whether you’re a seasoned carver or trying it for the first time, everyone, including families and local businesses, is invited to submit a jack-o’-lantern.

Simply carve your pumpkin at home and drop it off at the Main Street Recreation Center between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 or Oct. 28.

All pumpkins will be displayed, and participants will have a chance to win prizes like a $25 Glen Ellyn Park District gift certificate, free rounds of mini golf at Holes & Knolls, a candy-filled goodie bag, and more.

Participation is free, but registration is required at gepark.org/register. Participants must supply their own pumpkin.