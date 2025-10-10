Wheaton Academy boys team, Owen Coniaris in the lead at Class 2A golf state tournament

Wheaton Academy’s Owen Coniaris tees off the 15th hole in the 2024 Class 2A Lemont Boys Golf Sectional at Wedgewood Golf Course in Lemont. (Gary Middendorf)

Class 2A boys state tournament

Wheaton Academy has a three-shot lead in the team standings and Warriors’ junior Owen Coniaris is tied for the lead after the first round of the Class 2A state tournament at Illinois State’s Weibring Golf Course.

Wheaton Academy as a team shot a 297, three shots ahead of Washington’s 300 with Normal U-High at 302 and Lake Forest and Quincy Notre Dame at 303.

The second round is Saturday.

Coniaris shot a 2-under par 69 and is tied with Dunlap’s Nolan Eccles for the lead. Wheaton Academy teammate Nick Ratini is tied for fifth, three shots back at 72. Nazareth’s Axel Perez shot a 75.

Class 3A boys state tournament

York shot a 305 as a team and is in fourth place and Hinsdale Central shot a 307 and is in fifth after the first round at The Den at Fox Creek. Evanston, at 291, leads New Trier at 296 and Hersey at 302.

Benet’s Caden Petersen shot a 2-under 70 and sits in a tie for fourth, five shots back of Evanston’s Lester Low. Hinsdale Central’s Michael Jorski is in seventh with a 71.

Class 1A boys state tournament

Timothy Christian’s team shot a 328 to tie for sixth, 11 shots ack of leader Harvest Christian at the Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista. Timothy Christian’s Miles Van Prooyen shot a 75 and is tied for sixth, five shots back of leader Wyatt Novotney of Bureau Valley.

Class 2A girls state tournament

Downers Grove South senior Miah Wanserski shot an even-par 72 to tie for fourth, three shots back of leader Grace Leber of New Trier at the Class 2A state tournament at Hickory Point.

Benet freshman Lauren Gauss shot a 73 and is in seventh and Lemont’s Sarah Scott a 75 and is in 10th.

Hinsdale Central’s team shot a 325 and is in sixth and Benet a 330 for seventh behind leader Glenbrook North (306).