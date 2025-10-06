Glenbard Parent Series to examine motivating young people

The GPS Parent Series will present “What We Get Wrong: Motivating and Communicating With Young People 10-25 —Building a Growth Mindset” with developmental psychologist David Yeager at noon and 7 p.m. Oct. 15 via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

How can we best interact with young people in ways that leave them feeling inspired, enthusiastic and ready to contribute? Yeager will reveal the new science of motivating young people between the ages of 10 through 25, offering new hope for constructively dealing with children and young adults.

Join us and discover how to adopt what Yeager terms the “mentor mindset,” a leadership style that’s attuned to young people’s need for status and respect.

Participants will learn the right and wrong way to show respect to young people while avoiding frustrating patterns of miscommunication and conflict. Yeager will share strategies to nurture well-adjusted, independent, accomplished young people who contribute to society in positive ways.

Yeager, a professor of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, is known for his research conducted with Carol Dweck on motivation and growth mindset. He is also the author of the award-winning book “10-25 The Science of Motivating Young People: A Groundbreaking Approach to Leading the Next Generation and Making Your Own Life Easier.” Yeager has consulted for Google, Microsoft, Disney and the World Bank as well as for the White House. He is the recipient of more than 15 awards in social, developmental, and educational psychology.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross atgilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.