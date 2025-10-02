Collin Adelsbach, York golfers win regional titles; Lyons second

Collin Adelsbach was cut as a freshman, played junior varsity as a sophomore, but on Wednesday, he became a regional champion as a senior.

The York senior carded a 2-under 70 at the Class 3A Buffalo Grove regional at Buffalo Grove Golf Club.

“It was great, I needed it,” Adelsbach said. “I just played consistently all day.”

Consistent was the right term for someone who carded a 35 on both the front and back nines. He had three birdies on the front nine and then two more on the back. His last birdie came on the par-5 16th hole to match his best score of the day.

A strong performance for someone who came into the tournament hoping for anything under a 75.

“I made a long one on hole 4, the par 3. I probably made it from 30 feet out,” Adelsbach said. “I knew it was going to be a good day.”

Not bad for a player who was cut as a freshman, right?

“I just worked as hard as I possibly could,” Adelsbach said of his work ethic after being cut as a freshman. “I told myself, get yourself in the right head space, and really work on your mental game, work on your course management. And that showed. So, that was great.”

Adelsbach’s performance helped York win its first team title since 2019.

“That was tough,” York coach Jim Borel said of cutting Adelsbach as a freshman. “But I was proud of him the whole last three years. He’s worked hard to be a senior captain and to shoot 2-under when we needed him the most, it’s just a lot to be proud of.”

The Dukes finished with a scorecard of 297, six shots ahead of Lyons in second place.

“This is really cool for our team,” Adelsbach said. “There’s a lot of good teams out here too. For us to win is very big.”

York teammate Sal Purpora carded a 72 to finish in a second-place tie with Lyons’ Finley Tyrell. He sank a birdie on the 18th hole to finish in a tie with Tyrell.

“I was battling through it the whole round,” Purpora said. “I did not get off to a great start, but kept battling throughout.”

The Lions edged out Lake Park by a single stroke for second place, but Lyons coach Brian Kopecky said the team left a lot on the course.

“We did not play what we’re capable of,” Kopecky said. “Take nothing away from the other teams, but we just made some dumb plays and that cost us.”

Lake Park’s Abhi Patel and Conant’s Leo Enomoto tied for fourth place with a score of 74.

The Lancers used the final couple of holes to edge out Conant for the third and final spot in sectionals next Monday.

“We knew it coming in that it was going to be a four-team dogfight,” Lake Park coach Tim Moran said. “It came down to the last hole. So, we’re happy with third, and getting everyone out as a team was the goal. So that’s mission achieved.”

