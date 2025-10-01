Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council to present Oct. 2 program on discipline in Spanish

The Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and the GPS Parent Series in Spanish will present “Smart and Healthy Discipline for Young Children” with psychologist Mariana Proske Gutierrez at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 via Zoom.

This program will be presented in Spanish only. For further information, contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for information and the link to this webinar.

In this special early childhood GPS event, Gutierrez will teach parents and guardians the real-world positive discipline strategies to help young children manage their behavior and keep themselves from harm while promoting healthy development.

Discover how to best maximize the use of consequences and timeouts. Know when to respond and how to redirect disruptive behaviors in constructive ways. Learn the communication and listening skills needed to both reinforce good behaviors and discourage bad ones.

Gutierrez is a nationally certified bilingual school psychologist who holds an education specialist degree in school psychology. She has presented to hundreds of parents, students and educators on strengthening the parent-child relationship, emotional intelligence and parent empowerment.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.