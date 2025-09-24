Downers Grove library art collection on display at upcoming fundraiser

The Downers Grove Public Library's art collection will be on display at the library foundation's annual fundraiser, Art After Dark, which will be held at the library on Oct. 4

The pages from an assortment of donated romance novels carefully woven into a full-size dress are one of 30 permanent art pieces on display throughout the Downers Grove Public Library.

Acquired by the library in 2016, the artwork was created by former Downers Grove Public Library circulation department employee Carrie Ann Bronkowski, a multimedia artist, in memory of her friend, mentor and circulation manager Nadine Walsh.

Bronkowski created the piece along with 24 additional dresses to “discuss different aspects of womanhood.”

In 2011, Bronkowski said the library received a box of donated romance novels “that were not in the best condition.”

Rather than discard them for fear of later regret, Bronkowski chose to hang on to them.

Earning her master’s degree at Northern Illinois University at the time, Bronkowski was enrolled in a class that discussed “structures that had invisible and visible parts.”

That class served as inspiration for Bronkowski’s piece “Won’t You Say You Love Me,” which was acquired by the library in 2016.

The library’s art collection will be celebrated at a fundraiser hosted by the Downers Grove Public Library Foundation, “Art After Dark.” The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4.

Bronkowski will be on hand to discuss her piece at the event along with other local artists, including Melissa Leandro, the creator of the textile piece “Aqua Melt, Flores y Conejo," and muralist, illustrator and product designer John McDavitt, who created the mural titled “Soaring.”

Leandro’s piece is one of the artworks gifted to the library on behalf of the Downers Grove Public Library Foundation.

Other recent gifts from the foundation include “Rumi Session Series; Love” by Sarvin Kaghighi and “Ta Da!” by Daria Peoples.

Foundation President Amanda ReCupido said in addition to the artists themselves, volunteer docents from the art community will be on hand at the event to discuss each piece of artwork.

Regular library visitors may pass these pieces all the time, ReCupido said, but this event gives them the opportunity to learn more about each piece’s history and its creation.

“Libraries first and foremost are about access,” said ReCupido, who added that the library is the only free public art gallery in Downers Grove.

As a nonprofit dedicated to the Downers Grove Library, the foundation has donated money to help fund additions to its public art collection.

It also has provided financial support for the library’s Anything Emporium, Satellite Stacks at area senior living centers, Korean language books, Book Club bags, expanded online offerings, a children’s play wall, financial support for Youth Services’ Summer Reading Program and a stipend for the library’s social work program.

Now that the library has hired a full-time social worker, the foundation can focus on securing more artwork for the facility, ReCupido said.

The event will include light bites and non-alcoholic drinks and a silent auction.

One of the pieces up for auction includes a drawing by author and illustrator Marc Brown.

ReCupido said Brown came to an event at the library and the rendering was almost thrown away.

Saved from the garbage, it is now part of the auction for the Art After Dark event.

Following the library portion of the event, an after-party will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Another Round, 5141 Main St., Downers Grove, with a percentage of drink sales benefiting the library.