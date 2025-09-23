Glen Ellyn Park District seeks vendors for fall craft fair

The Glen Ellyn Park District is seeking local artists and crafters to participate in its 2nd Autumn Craft Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave.
This is a prime opportunity to connect with the Glen Ellyn community and sell your handmade creations.
Reserve your table with chairs for $15 for residents and $25 for nonresidents and keep 100% of your sales. Setup begins at 11 am.
The fair is a great way to showcase work, meet customers and gain exposure in a welcoming, well-attended community event. Space is limited, so secure your table today at gepark.org/register