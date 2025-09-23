Glen Ellyn Park District seeks vendors for fall craft fair

A crafter stands behind her booth at the Glen Ellyn Park District's craft fair (Courtesy Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District is seeking local artists and crafters to participate in its 2nd Autumn Craft Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave.

This is a prime opportunity to connect with the Glen Ellyn community and sell your handmade creations.

Reserve your table with chairs for $15 for residents and $25 for nonresidents and keep 100% of your sales. Setup begins at 11 am.

The fair is a great way to showcase work, meet customers and gain exposure in a welcoming, well-attended community event. Space is limited, so secure your table today at gepark.org/register