League of Women Voters to screen documentary that examines race relations

The League of Women Voters of Downers Grove, Woodridge and Lisle is partnering with Collective Action to Build Community to pre-screen an award-winning feature-length documentary, “A Binding Truth“, before it shows on PBS.

The showing will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 p.m. at Benedictine University’s Daniel L. Goodwin Hall of Business,5700 College Road, Lisle.

“A Binding Truth” transcends the boundaries of time to explore the deep connection between two former high school classmates.

The film highlights how a shared last name masks a deeper, shared history rooted in slavery and its lasting impact on their lives.

Jimmie transferred his senior year to an affluent Charlotte high school in 1965 - he was their first Black football star. That decision swept him into one of North Carolina’s most volatile civil rights cases, played out at the explosive intersection of football and race. De watched that case unfold and wrote about it in his college essay application.

Decades later, a shocking discovery reveals secrets buried in church records that would change their lives. Their story, rooted in the South, is also America’s story – one of slavery’s legacy and our current racial divide. It’s a story of healing and shows a way forward as Jimmie and De explore their binding truth.

Decades later, a discovery in church records uncovers buried secrets, linking their lives to America’s broader story of slavery’s legacy, racial division and the search for healing—their shared “binding truth.”