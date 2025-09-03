Roll Call: Possession of child sexual abuse material a serious crime that affects many

Possession of child sexual abuse material is a serious and complex issue that affects many people.

Almost every week, we hear stories in the news about individuals arrested for crimes related to child sexual abuse material, which includes possessing, creating or sharing illegal images and videos of children.

By definition, possession of child sexual abuse material includes any written material or visual content that promotes sexual activity with someone under the age of 18.

Today, most of the material is found on the internet, where it is often shared through secure online connections. Law enforcement agencies, whether local, state or federal, play a crucial role in addressing this issue, as they enforce different laws and penalties that can vary widely.

When a case begins – often due to someone reporting suspicious behavior – police typically start their investigation by examining online file-sharing networks. They try to identify people who have uploaded or downloaded illegal content by tracking something called IP addresses, which are unique numbers that link a user to their internet service provider.

One method that investigators use is creating fake online identities. They join chat rooms, discussion boards and other platforms where individuals might discuss or share this material.

Federal agents are particularly skilled at identifying the specialized codes and language that indicate someone may be involved in this activity. During this time, the agents work to uncover the person’s real identity and their IP address.

When investigators believe they have enough evidence, they can obtain a search warrant. This legal document allows them to enter a suspect’s home and take computers, phones and any other electronic devices that may contain child sexual abuse material.

After seizing these items, forensic experts analyze the data, seeking evidence. They also interview the suspect and anyone else who might have information.

Typically, cases of child sexual abuse material begin when authorities receive complaints from a variety of sources, such as family members, schools, internet service providers or child protection organizations.

The consequences of being convicted are severe, usually resulting in hefty fines and prison sentences, often a minimum of 10 years for each image. Additionally, those convicted must register as sex offenders for life.

There are ongoing discussions about why people become involved in the possession of child sexual abuse material, whether for financial gain, sexual exploitation or other reasons.

About 48% of victims are incredibly young children, often under 5, and many offenders are family members. Also, around 78% of those involved in these crimes are white, according to statistics from The National Children’s Advocacy Center,

Individuals arrested for these crimes come from diverse backgrounds, including teachers, doctors, lawyers, police officers and others whose professions are typically highly regarded in the community.

A colleague once asked me if I believe that there will come a time when investigators won’t have cases to work on in this area. Unfortunately, this behavior is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. Additionally, the work is emotionally taxing and challenging, as investigators must sift through a considerable amount of disturbing material.

In summary, having spent 37 years as a police officer, including six years as a detective and 13 years as police chief, I can attest to the ongoing need for dedicated efforts in combating this crime.

This issue remains a dark and troubling aspect of society that requires constant attention.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger:

Call 911

Contact the FBI online at tips.fbi.gov .

. Contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline at report.cybertip.org or 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)