People’s Resource Center to hold career fair Oct. 3

The People’s Resource Center will hold a fall career and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3.

The event will take place at the organization’s Westmont location, 104 Chestnut Ave.

This event is a great opportunity for local employers to connect with talented job seekers from across DuPage County.

The goal is to highlight local job opportunities, community resources and the range of PRC services available to the community.

Space is limited for employers and community partners and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participation is free, and the PRC will handle all setup logistics. To reserve a spot, visit https://forms.gle/4gP3UyWzAh93SKjQ6

If you have any issues accessing the form, contact Nicole Tochalausk at PRC 630-682-5402 .