Glen Ellyn names new public works director

Glen Ellyn has promoted John Hubsky to public works director, succeeding longtime director Dave Buckley, who retired in August after 35 years of service to the village.

Hubsky has served the village for more than a decade, most recently as an assistant public works director. In this role, he oversaw fleet management, facilities and administration, while also contributing to streets, forestry, utilities and special projects.

Hubsky began his career with Glen Ellyn as a crew leader and advanced steadily through the organization, demonstrating strong leadership and a deep understanding of all public works operations.

With over 20 years of experience in the public sector, Hubsky brings both technical expertise and extensive emergency response experience. Before joining Glen Ellyn, he worked for the city of Wheaton and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

He holds a master of public administration in strategic public management and leadership from Northern Illinois University and a bachelor of science in resource ecology and management from the University of Michigan.

As public works director, Hubsky will provide strategic direction and executive management of a department that oversees engineering, water and sewer utilities, streets, forestry, fleet services, facilities and the Glenbard Wastewater Authority. He will also play a key role in emergency operations, capital project planning, and supporting the village’s broader strategic initiatives.

Hubsky will be sworn in at the Village Board meeting on Sept. 8 and begin his new role on Sept. 12.