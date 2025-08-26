Mosquito abatement to take place in Wheaton on Wednesday

The Wheaton Mosquito Abatement District will spray for mosquitoes on Aug. 27.

Applications are typically made from dusk until 2 a.m.To be notified by phone when future mosquito spraying will take place, call 1-800-942-2555.

The Wheaton Mosquito Abatement District is a separate entity from the city of Wheaton. The district covers 23 square miles and includes most of Wheaton as well as sections of Carol Stream, Glendale Heights and unincorporated Milton Township.

Questions and comments about the district’s integrated mosquito management program should be directed to its service contractor, Clarke, by visiting www.clarke.com or calling 800-942-2555.