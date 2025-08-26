Boys soccer: 2025 Suburban Life boys soccer previews

The 2025 boys soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Matt Klosterman (third season)

Last season’s record: 15-5-3, 7-1-0 East Suburban Catholic (co-champions), Class 2A Timothy Christian Regional champs, Class 2A Rockford Boylan Catholic Sectional champs

Top returning players: Matt Beaudoin, sr., GK; Ruslan Holubec, sr., MF; Will Khazen, sr., MF; Jackson Mares, sr., D; Mateo Picha, sr., MF; Sergio Polanco, sr., F; Jack Wesley, jr., MF

Key newcomers: Ryan Benka, jr., MF; Declan Crist, jr., F; Evan Doy, jr., MF; Julian Mehra, jr., D; Brian Mietus, jr., F; Mark Ndrio, jr., F; Alex Snyder, jr., D; John VanWiggeren, jr., MF; Marko Zeba, jr., D

Worth noting: The Redwings return three all-conference midfielders in Jack Wesley, Mateo Picha and Ruslan Holubec (13 assists) as well as all-conference and all-sectional forward Sergio Polanco (15 goals, 16 assists) and third-year center back Jackson Mares. Benet outscored opponents 76-26 last fall.

Coach: Rafal Slomba (third season)

Last season’s record: 4-19-1, 1-5 West Suburban Silver (6th)

Top returning players: Oliver Davies, sr., MF; Alex Douglas, sr., D; Greg Onica, sr., MF; Ty Peboontom, sr., F

Key newcomers: Dylan Nelson, fr., D; Braeden Page, sr., F; Dovas Simanskis, fr., D

Worth noting: The Trojans didn’t have a lot of success in the win column last year after a 10-10-1 season in 2023. With some talent back on the pitch, and some ambitious newcomers looking to make an impact, coach Rafal Slomba is optimistic. “I’m really excited about this season,” he said. “We’ve got a good mix of returning players and new guys stepping in, and what I’ve already seen is a group willing to work hard and push each other. The effort during tryouts and practices has been strong, and that’s the foundation of any successful team.”

Coach: Chris Hernandez (second season)

Last season’s record: 12-7-3, 4-2 West Suburban Gold (3rd), Class 3A Downers Grove South Regional champions

Top returning players: Brennan Free, jr., MF; Connor Szopko, sr., D

Worth noting: Junior midfielder Brennan Free (five goals, eight assists last year) and senior defender Connor Szopko return to the starting lineup but they’ll have nine new starters around them. The Mustangs only return seven players from last year’s regional championship club, including juniors Samuel Ceballos (seven goals) and Patrick Olczyk (one assist) and seniors Brady Dunlap (one goal, two assists), Omar Flores (two assists) and Cody McCarthy. “We hope to build upon our standards and implement some younger talent to find success.”

Coach: Shannon Seymour (first season)

Last season’s record: 2-13-3, 0-6 Chicago Catholic League (9th)

Top returning players: Dominik Ballarin, sr., GK; Beckett Javell, jr., MF; Nathaniel Sabatino, sr., F

Key newcomers: Colin Clarkson, so., MF; Oscar Velasquez-Medina, fr., MF

Worth noting: Third-year starting goalkeeper Dominik Ballarin will give the Friars a fantastic final line of defense under new coach Shannon Seymour. “Looking at last year’s record, we didn’t have the record the team fought for,” Seymour said. “It’s all about changing some of the culture and some new ideas within the run of play. We’re hoping to rewrite some wrongs from last year.”

Coach: Josh Adler (25th season)

Last season’s record: 5-8-4, 2-2-2

Top returning players: Charlie Cooper, sr., CB; Edgar Garcia, sr., CM; Charlie Gidcumb, jr., CM; Ryan Kummer, jr., F; Kallen Reinheimer, sr., CB

Key newcomers: Marco Fernandez, jr., CM

Worth noting: A solid core returns from a team that finished stronger than it started. “The group has high hopes of improving their play and performance from last season,” Rams coach Josh Adler said. “With the mix of some new additions into the group we are hoping to improve our consistency in our play and find ways to be more dangerous in our attack as a unit.”

Glenbard South

Coach: Willie Fajkus (third season)

Last season’s record: 3-13-6, 0-5-1

Top returning players: Musa Afzal, sr., MF/S; Wyatt Bremer, sr., D/MF; Emmett Foster-Simbulan, jr., GK; Devin Knight, S/MF; PJ Lehr, sr., MF; Clayton Nallbani, jr., D/MF; Brian Peshtani, sr., D/MF; Davis Puchalski, sr., MF/S

Worth noting: Many of the team’s seniors have had coach Willie Fajkus since their freshman year when he was serving as freshmen coach. “I think as sophomores they were scared little puppies,” Fajkus said. “But every year they’ve improved in the off-season and they’ll be competent, good leaders and everything else.” Fajkus also said he anticipates a strong season from his keeper, junior Emmett Foster-Simbulan. The Raiders have not won a conference game since 2021.

Coach: Phil Wicyk (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 15-9-3, 3-3 West Suburban Silver (5th), Class 3A Glenbard West Regional champions

Top returning players: Nolan Borgman, sr., GK; Jackson Chibucos, jr., MF: Alex Ginder, jr., F; Holden Glibkowski, sr., D; Catino Harris, jr., MF; Harrison Olechowski, jr., MF

Key newcomers: Owen Ashmore, sr., D; Diego Navarro-Saavedra, sr., D

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers are vying for their third straight regional championship. They return 13 varsity players after losing nine from a 15-win team. “We are looking to capitalize on some very talented juniors to be relevant in a competitive conference and to make another successful run in the playoffs,” Hilltoppers coach Phil Wicyk said. “Goalkeeper Nolan Borgman (11 shutouts last fall) will anchor us defensively, Jackson Chibucos will act as our conduit in the midfield and Alex Ginder will lead the offensive attack. As long as we stay healthy and play our style of soccer, we should be a difficult team to beat this season.”

Coach: Michael Wiggins (24th season)

Last season’s record: 16-9-1, 5-1 West Suburban Silver (1st), Class 3A Reavis Sectional champions, 3rd place in Class 3A state

Top returning players: Antonio Azzo, sr., MF; Matthew Gantar, sr., F; Milan Puri, sr., D; Arhaan Saini, jr., WB; Braden Tingler, sr., D

Worth noting: The Red Devils welcome back five players from last year’s third-place team in the state, including senior forward Matthew Gantar (six goals, seven assists). “This is a group that has shown an energy and enthusiasm that I look forward to seeing grow,” Red Devils coach Michael Wiggins said. “We have several members back from last year’s season that gave a very interesting look at times that were tough and times that were a part of tremendous history our program has. We look forward to competing against the best and making another run not only at the (conference title) but also prepping for the post-season.”

Coach: Danny Makarcic (10th season)

Last season’s record: 11-9-1, 2-4 West Suburban Golf (5th)

Top returning players: Yazeed Almatarneh, sr., D; Diego Canas, jr., F; Alexander Damis, sr., MF; Ethan Ebreo, sr., MF; Joshua Enriquez, so., MF; Radoslaw Gorz-Capistran, jr., GK; Jake Lu, sr., F; Aaron Mendoza-Lopez, jr., MF; Chris Nakamura, so., D

Key newcomers: Jacob Arflack, so., D; Leopold Bares, fr., D; Patrick Bares, fr., GK; Bayram Bilazer, so., D; Florian Garro, so., MF; Andre Khasherdene, so., D; Lazar Martic, sr., GK; Sava Nikolic, so., F; Grayson Tokarz, so., D

Worth noting: The Hornets, who celebrated their first winning season in more than a decade, had nine games decided by a single goal in regulation or PK shootout. They scored 51 goals in their 11 wins, but were limited to just eight goals in their nine losses.

Coach: Miguel Garcia (seventh season)

Last season’s record: 7-6-3, 4-1-2 Chicago Catholic White (2nd)

Top returning players: Matt Denekas, sr., D; Jacob Dominick, jr., MF; Sawyer LaSage, sr., F; Gael Mendoza, jr., D; Aaron Orozco, jr., MF; Alan Salgado, jr., MF; Alex Simkowski, sr., D

Key newcomers: Ryan Braniff, fr., GK; Ryan Grant, jr., D; Sammy Richards, fr., MF/D

Worth noting: Alan Salgado (14 goals, four assists), Sawyer LaSage (six goals, four assists) and Jacob Dominick (four goals, three assists) are among the returnees. “We have a combination of seasoned starters, newcomers and a few existing players trying to battle for a starting position which may or may not make the difference on the field,” coach Miguel Garcia said.

Coach: Rick Prangen (34th season)

Last season’s record: 23-5-1, 10-1 Southwest Suburban Blue (1st), Class 2A Lemont Regional champions, Class 2A Brother Rice Sectional champions, 4th in Class 2A State Finals

Top returning players: Andrew Guzy, jr., F; Adrian Lisowski, sr., GK; Dylan Jaczak, sr., D; Gabriel Zarycki, jr., MF

Key newcomers: Max Plewa, so., D

Worth noting: Lemont graduated 10 players from a state qualifying team, including Tyler Chrisman Billy Eliadis, Vincenzo Mancini and Mitchell Sowa who combined for 33 goals and 28 assists last season. They return their leading scorer, Andrew Guzy (18 goals) as well as Gabriel Zarycki (five goals, seven assists), defender Dylan Jaczak and goalkeeper Adrian Lisowski (15 shutouts). “We will be rebuilding our entire back four defensively,” Lemont coach Rick Prangen said. “Much of the season will hinge upon the leadership and experience of returning varsity players. I fully anticipate a much bigger learning curve for this team compared to last year’s team. Hopefully we will be able to have a starting 11 and substitute rotation figured out by the midway point of the year.”

Coach: Paul Labbato (18th season)

Last season’s record: 13-8-2, 4-2 West Suburban Silver (2nd), Class 3A Lyons Regional champions

Top returning players: Ryland Avants, sr., F/CM; Hayden McTigue, jr., CM; Joe Ratcliffe, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Gavin Sullivan, sr., D; Marty Svelnis, so., D

Worth noting: There were 220 kids who tried out for Lyons soccer, which will have six teams and accommodate more than 140 student-athletes. “Very skilled team with our backups from last year’s team now having an opportunity to take the reins,” Lyons coach Paul Labbato said. “We have one of the most difficult schedules that we have ever had with six recent state champions in our first eight games.”

Coach: Mark Kamal (second season)

Last season’s record: 2-17, 1-5-1 Chicago Catholic White (4th)

Top returning players: Christian Aguilera, so., MF; Lukas Cepinskas, so., D; Brayden Curran, jr., D; Owen Ferris, jr., MF; Robert Gutierrez, jr., F; Jonathan Kosinski, sr., MF; Colin Miner, jr., MF; Austin Nelson, so., MF; Max Repasky, sr., D; Ryan Rucinski, jr., GK

Key newcomers: Patryk Baran, fr., F; Ricky Cardona-Tapia, fr., GK/MF; Michael DeFeo, fr., MF; Eliot Rrahmani, so., MF

Worth noting: The Broncos only had a single senior last year so nearly the same squad returns. In addition, some talented underclassmen have made the varsity squad. “A ‘family’ of determined student athletes, who are ready to prove they can compete against anyone, on any given day,” Montini coach Mark Kamal said. “The outlook for this season is to be more competitive and continue to grow the program.”

Coach: Jim Bageanis (ninth season)

Last season’s record: 13-6-5, 5-1 West Suburban Gold (2nd), Class 3A Argo Regional champions

Top returning players: Alfredo Campos, jr., MF; Dario Cisneros, sr., MF; Nicolas Zaragoza, sr., D

Key newcomers: Alexander Barrera, sr., F

Worth noting: Morton’s finished second in conference the past two seasons after a lengthy run of conference titles and undefeated seasons in the West Suburban Gold. “We have some seasoned veteran players returning to key positions as well as a young group of players coming up to take varsity roles as sophomores and juniors,” Morton coach Jim Bageanis said. “We will have a young team, but a team that has skill and will be hungry to take on teams at the varsity level.”

Coach: Roberto Cianci (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 6-14-3, 2-5-1 East Suburban Catholic (7th)

Top returning players: Brendan Boyd, sr., MF; Giovanni Cianci, jr., F; Jacob Chrzanowski, sr., F; Michael Duffy, jr., MF; Timothy Lopez, sr., D; Liam Remedi, jr., MF; Henry Sharp, so., D/F

Key newcomers: Alex Swan, jr., GK

Worth noting: Junior goalkeeper Alex Swan is healthy and the Roadrunners are looking for him to take over in net this season. “We’re expecting big things out of Alex,” Roadrunners coach Roberto Cianci said. “Hopefully he’ll stay healthy because he has all the tools of a top goalkeeper. He can play really well with his feet and is a strong shot stopper. Nazareth yielded 60 goals last season. It’s the final year of the East Suburban Catholic Conference so the young, but experienced Roadrunners are eyeing a strong finale. “There’s a good mix of talented juniors and seniors on this team,” Cianci said. “I feel we can compete for one of the top spots in the last season of the ESCC and compete for a regional championship.”

Coach: Ivek Halic (ninth season)

Last season’s record: 9-7-3, 4-0-2 Upstate Eight East (1st)

Top returning players: Luis Alvarez, jr., CM; Austin Castilla, sr., CB; Pablo Ponce, sr., D; Eros Valadez, sr., GK; Logan Wilson, sr., MF

Worth noting: The Bulldogs not only won their new conference last season, but had their best conference season since going 4-1 in the Metro Suburban in 2016. They bid farewell to 14 seniors from last year’s team so others will need to step up. “It’s a great group of guys that want to work hard,” Bulldogs coach Ivek Halic said. “We are looking to continue to grow this season.”

Timothy Christian

Coach: Joel Zielke (eighth season)

Last season’s record: 14-5-4, 6-0

Top returning players: Zach Baker, jr., CM; Matthew Buikema, sr., W; Wes Hueber, sr., CB; Ben Schroeder, sr., CM

Key newcomers: Dylan Drye, jr., W; Caleb Bechtel, so., MF; Andrew Nulty, jr., MF

Worth noting: The Trojans had 14 seniors a season ago. They return four starters. “But don’t count them out this season,” Trojans coach Joel Zielke said. “A core group of nine juniors that saw a record of 19-6-3 the last two seasons have been patiently awaiting their opportunity.” The Trojans are vying for their 13th regional title since 2008 and 15th overall.

Coach: Francisco Delgado (eighth season)

Last season’s record: 11-12-1, 6-4 Chicago Prep (3rd)

Top returning players: Martynas Bobrevicius, sr., F; Juan Bolivar, jr., D; Adam Dubiel, so., D; Edwin Rodriguez, so., D; Declan West, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Derek Schwegman, fr., MF; Ian Tazic, fr., D

Worth noting: Seniors Martynas Bobrevicius (13 goals) and Declan West (five goals) are two of only three seniors on the roster of this young squad. “We are feeling very positive about the athletes committed to our program,” Westmont coach Francisco Delgado said. “We have a lot of games on our schedule with a lot of players doing double duty (varsity and frosh team). We are expecting to gain a lot of experience this year with all the minutes available.” Junior Juan Bolivar has grown exponentially the past two years so Delgado expects a big year from him on the backline.

Coach: Jeff Brooke (14th season)

Last season’s record: 21-4, 5-1, Class 2A Glenbard South Regional champions

Top returning players: Mason Brooke, jr., MF; Carlton McClure, sr., D; Gabe Stein Rodrigues, sr., F; Luke Rodriguez, sr., F; Caleb VanderVelde, sr., D

Key newcomers: Jared Jardis, jr., GK

Worth noting: Junior Mason Brooke had 27 goals and 18 assists a year ago. Seniors Luke Rodriguez (five goals, seven assists), and Gabe Stein Rodrigues (eight goals, seven assists) are back to join in the attack.

Coach: Joe Klingelhoffer (third season)

Last season’s record: 2-15-2, 1-5-1 DuKane (7th)

Top returning players: Zayo Farris, sr., D; Ryder Froebe, sr., MF; Rocco Johnson, jr., MF; Chris Mann, sr., D; John Thawng, sr., F

Key newcomers: Armando Jarquin, so., MF; Miguel Maldonado, so., F; Sam Morici, jr., MF; Rafa Roa, jr., D; Michael Shebar, sr., F

Worth noting: There were exactly two dozen Falcons who graduated at the end of the last school year so there certainly will be plenty of new bodies patrolling the pitch this fall. “Some players will be stepping up into new positions and roles,” Falcons coach Joe Klingelhoffer said. “Our senior class this year is much smaller, but features a tight knit core who are excellent leaders and on field contributors. Our junior class will feature heavily with a lot of exciting players who earned roles late in the season last year.”

Coach: Guy Callipari (35th season)

Last season’s record: 11-6-5, 6-0-1 DuKane (1st)

Top returning players: Leo Kise, sr., MF; Logan LaFratta, jr., MF; AmZa Lian, sr., MF; Semin Razman, sr., F; Nathan Vassios, sr., MF; Jay Weber, sr., D

Key newcomers: Gavin Calabrese, jr., MF; Will Freeding, so., D; Joaquin Martinez, jr., F; Alex Waterman, jr., D

Worth noting: Who can provide the defensive leadership in the final third of the field? That’s the biggest question coach Guy Callipari has coming off a conference championship year in which only 10 players return. “We will get out slowly while trying to develop continuity in our ideas given the majority of players are new to the level of play,” he said. “Our goal is to repeat as champions in the DuKane.” All-State Senior Semin Razman (21 goals last year) is one of the top goal scorers in the state.

Coach: Allan Ramirez (second season)

Last season’s record: 2-18, 0-6 West Suburban Gold (7th)

Top returning players: Javier Almarza, sr., MF; Brayden Dotson, jr., F; Hector Garcia, jr., MF; Oscar Martinez, jr., D; Aaron Mendoza, sr., MF; Ian Mueller, jr., D; Mikolaj Sokolowski, so., F; Szymon Sokolowski, so., D; Dean Soltys, sr., D; Brayan Vazquez, sr., F; Diego Villegas, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Hamza Abdoussi, fr., F; Vincent Prenant, so., MF; Oliver Soltys, fr., F

Worth noting: The Warriors are looking for a huge turnaround with hopes of a .500 record. They went 11-8-3 in 2022. “We have our goal to be .500 this year,” Willowbrook coach Allan Ramirez said .”We had a strong camp this summer so we are expecting to be a bit more competitive this season. We are looking to redeem ourselves from a less than stellar 2-18 campaign in 2024.” Ramirez said the program has a huge talent pool from the Firebirds Soccer Club so there is excitement about the freshmen class and upcoming seasons beyond this fall.

Coach: Jordan Stopka (sixth season)

Last season’s record: 7-7-3, 4-2 West Suburban Silver (4th)

Top returning players: Quinn Stratton, sr., F

Key newcomers: Dominic Gold, sr., Jacob Roubitchek, jr., Colton Skinner, sr.

Worth noting: Senior forward Quinn Stratton (four goals, three assists) is the lone returning starter for the Dukes so there are plenty of opportunities for players to make an impact right away. “We have 10 new starters in the starting lineup and are strong in the midfield,” Dukes coach Jordan Stopka said. “We can easily go two directions and it depends on the cohesiveness and teamwork. These boys can do something special this year, but they are going to have to buy into the system and work for each other.”