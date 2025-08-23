Woodridge officials to resume e-bike discussion Sept. 4

The Woodridge Village Board will continue its review of a proposed ordinance regarding safety regulations and age restrictions for e-bikes and e-scooters in early September.

A board discussion that included a review of a proposed ordinance regarding safety regulations and age restrictions for e-bikes and e-scooters was held in early August. The discussion included additional details such as potential fine structures for violations.

The board will continue that discussion at the Sept. 4 study session at 6 p.m., followed by the Village Board meeting at 7 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the Werch Board Room.

The village understands the topic is of high interest to the community and will continue to provide updates as the process moves forward.

In the meantime, community members are encouraged to stay engaged by attending upcoming meetings or submitting a public comment.

To submit a comment on this topic,click here. You can also view previous study session and board meeting minutes here.