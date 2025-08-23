Roll Call: What parents, children need to know about back-to-school safety

Well, it is that time of year again, back to school. In this column, I’m going to review the back-to-school safety checklist and what your local police should be doing with back-to-school safety.

Whether your children walk, ride their bikes or take a bus to school, they must take proper safety precautions. Here are some tips to ensure their safe journey to and from school.

Make sure you have a family walking safety rule, which would include walking on the sidewalk, if one is available, always looking both ways before crossing the street and making eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

If your children are riding bicycles to school, teach them the rules of the road. Instruct them to always ride in single file on the right side of the road in the same direction as traffic. Remind them to stay alert at all times and avoid riding while distracted. And make sure they always wear a properly fitted helmet and bright-colored clothing. Safety bike wear can be outer clothing that is worn only to and from school while children are riding their bikes.

If your children takes the bus to school, if possible, walk with them to the bus stop and teach them to stand at least 6 feet from the curb, which is generally about three steps. If your child must cross the street in front of the school bus, teach them to walk along the side of the road until they are 10 feet ahead of the bus. Your child and the bus driver should always be able to see one another to be able to judge a safe distance.

If possible, and depending on your child’s age, allow them to bring a cellphone to school. Many schools have adopted rules prohibiting the use of phones during the school day. I’m speaking about having your child travel with the phone to and from school.

Additionally, parents should be aware of the safety precautions they can take. First, snap a photo of your child and have an up-to-date description. If a child goes missing, you will have information to give to the police so it can be broadcast not only locally but over a broader network.

Ask your school about the emergency safety plans in place for your children. The school should share that plan with parents who request it. It is not the best idea for schools to make the plans public, but parents should be allowed to view the school safety plan upon request.

Be sure to receive all school emails and push notifications. This is essential. You should also sign up for your local police department’s e-blast or emergency notification system. These are typically broadcast over email and text message. Being informed and prepared is a valuable safety measure.

Teach your children that if they ever see anything suspicious, such as a suspicious person or a car in front of the school or on their way to school, they should report it. I am not a believer in underreporting. It has always been my experience that it is better to overreact in most cases than underreact.

Teach your children to be alert to suspicious activities, such as individuals lurking or hanging around the front of the school, pacing back and forth, or cars that repeatedly drive by the school. These are suspicious circumstances and should be reported to the police.

Children should be taught to contact the police immediately via 911 if they feel threatened or if they believe someone may be threatening others. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If your child ever hears someone make a threat or mention weapons on school grounds, it should be reported immediately. The child should either go to their teacher, the school office or another responsible staff member at the school. This kind of conscientious reporting should never be overlooked or discouraged.

If your child comes home and tells you about something that went on at school that you think is suspicious, threatening or bullying, please act.

Bullying is against the law in Illinois. Many times, school superintendents and staff will refrain from reporting incidents to the police that they do not believe are serious.

I am telling you as a parent, if you feel a situation needs police intervention, investigation or just a closer look, contact the police. This does not mean that these situations will all end in an arrest or criminal prosecution. Still, you can be assured that the police will thoroughly investigate the incident and keep you updated as a parent.

Finally, during this back-to-school season, you can expect the police to increase patrols around the schools, both at drop-off and dismissal. You will see police officers out on foot as well. They will be present in the area at after-school events and sporting practices and events.

The presence of a fully marked squad car will prevent certain criminal elements from even being in the area. High-visibility police patrols are, in fact, a deterrent. There is no higher priority in law enforcement than to protect our children, and it starts with back-to-school safety awareness.