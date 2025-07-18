Teen charged with planning to bomb Islamic school in Glendale Heights

A Lombard teenager has been accused of planning to bomb an Islamic center.

The DuPage County state’s attorney’s office announced Friday that a 16-year-old boy from Lombard is charged with one felony count of attempted terrorism and one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The boy is accused of video recording services at the Islamic Education Center in Glendale Heights “to assist in preparation for detonating an explosive device at that location,” according to a petition filed by prosecutors, according to a news release.

The petition also charged that on July 12, the boy had a handgun small enough that it could be concealed on his person.

Lombard police and the FBI investigated the case. The U.S. attorney’s office also helped the state’s attorney’s office, according to the news release.

The boy will remain in custody. His next court date is Aug. 4.

The news release did not name the boy. Typically, DuPage County juvenile court judges prohibit naming juveniles. Juvenile court records are not available to the public, including the media.

