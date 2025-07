The Lombard Garden Club has announced “iPhone Photography” with speaker and professional photojournalist Erica Benson at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main Street. (Image provided by Lombard Garden Club)

The Lombard Garden Club will host “iPhone Photography” with speaker and professional photojournalist Erica Benson at 6:30 p.m., July 17, at the First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St. This event is free and open to the public.

Benson will demonstrate the use of a cell phone to best photograph gardens, natural vistas, flowers and more. For more information on this event, visit lombardgardenclub.org.