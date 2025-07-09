Elmhurst Park District rebranding initiative to better reflect services

The Elmhurst Park District has started a rebranding initiative aimed at better reflecting the community it serves.

As part of this process, the district will develop a new logo and visual identity that will be guided by input from the community.

While the current logo, introduced in 1999, has served the park district well for the past 25 years, it no longer fully captures the energy and culture of Elmhurst today, according to a park district news release.

With a 105-year legacy, the district recognizes the importance of honoring the past while evolving to stay relevant and connected to all residents, according to the release.

The rebranding is about more than just a new logo. It reflects how people feel when they see a name, visit a park, attend a program, or speak with someone from the park district.

The rebranding will provide the park district with a fresh, authentic identity that will enhance how it communicates its values and services and ensure a consistent look and feel across all district platforms, according to the release.

The Park District selected Destination by Design as the firm best suited to guide the process.

Known for its successful rebranding work with park districts and municipalities, Destination by Design stood out for its collaborative process, creative vision and commitment to community engagement. The firm’s multi-phase process includes input from stakeholders across the community, including residents.