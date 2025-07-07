Juvenile gets jail time following Downers Grove armed robbery: prosecutors

A Colorado juvenile accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in downtown Downers Grove has been sentenced to an indeterminate period of time in the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice not to exceed his 21st birthday, prosecutors said.

The juvenile, a 17-year-old male Venezuelan migrant, with a last known address in Denver, Colorado, appeared in court Monday where Judge Kishori Tank accepted his guilty plea to one count of armed robbery with a firearm and handed down the sentence, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On May 19, the juvenile was ordered detained. He has been held in custody at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles since that time, according to the release.

About 8:37 p.m. April 22, Downers Grove police responded to an armed robbery of a woman in the 4900 block of Forest Avenue, authorities said.

Police learned that the victim was walking by herself when she was approached by a group of four individuals. One of the individuals, later determined to be the juvenile, displayed a handgun in his waistband and shouted “money, money” at the woman while another one of the individuals pulled at the woman’s purse. After the woman gave the juvenile about $110, the group fled.

The juvenile who was found living in Colorado. On May 7, an arrest warrant was issued. He waived extradition from Colorado and was brought to DuPage County on May 16, to face charges, according to the release.

“DuPage County prides itself on the safety and security our law enforcement provides to residents, visitors and business establishments,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The identification of the juvenile in this case, and his subsequent extradition from Colorado, demonstrates the lengths we will go to hold anyone who commits a crime in DuPage County accountable for their actions.”