La Grange library board member starts new chapter after 24 years of service

Becky Spratford, 49, recently concluded 24 years on the board of the La Grange Public Library. She is now working on setting up a foundation that will help fund future projects. (Photo Steve Metsch)

Growing up in Flemington, New Jersey, Becky Spratford loved going to libraries.

The oldest of three children, she said she “always loved books and reading.”

“I’ve always been a big reader,” Spratford said. “My parents encouraged it. I went to work for libraries because I loved books and reading.”

So it should come as no surprise that Spratford, who will celebrate her 50th birthday June 30, has spent more than half her life working in libraries. Her latest stint came to an end in May when she attended her final meeting as a trustee of the La Grange Public Library Board.

That ends a 24-year run. She was elected to six consecutive four-year terms, serving in each office on the board. She did it because she values libraries and their impact on communities.

“Libraries are really important because they’re the most democratic thing we have,” she said. “Every single person has access to a public library. The public library is like the people’s university. Anyone can find access to information, knowledge and recreation. It evens out the playing field for all.”

She and husband Eric Spratford, a family practice doctor, moved into La Grange from Chicago in 1998. They have two adult children, a daughter and son.

“We used to joke with our kids, everyone has to go to the doctor. Everyone goes to the library. We see everyone,” she said.

Soon after moving into town, Spratford wanted to become involved in the community. She had worked at a law library while getting her master’s degree in library science at Dominican University. And when she saw an opening on the library board, she decided to go for it.

“Each time [an election] came up, I ran again. My husband always said, ‘Becky, I want you to be in charge of my money at the library’,” she said. “When I ran the last time, I made it clear it was my last time. ... It’s other peoples’ turn.”

Spratford still will be involved and is working with executive director Jenn Hovanec on starting a foundation for the library.

“It would be a way for people to make a serious investment in the library beyond Friends of the Library, so we can look at larger projects, help fund renovations without asking for [increased tax] money,” she said. “Having a foundation will ensure financial success going forward because we don’t have the luxury of not having to fix things anymore.”

That’s in reference to the library, which opened its doors in 2007. With the building nearing 20 years, she knows mechanical components are going to need replacing.

The library is the crowning achievement of her tenure. She’s glad the board was able to have the dazzling two-story library built on its old site downtown near the movie theater. And she is proud of how staff and patrons weathered a two-year hiatus of what had been a vacant building. Getting a new building to move from concept to reality “took years of work.”

“The library was not up to par to serve this community,” she said of the former one-story building. “Also, there was no room to grow. Staff spaces. ... We love the location.”

Her advice to future board members is to not take anything for granted, especially dollars and cents.

“I never once – talk about being efficient – I never once took for granted the dollars on the balance sheet which came from every one of my neighbors,” she said.

The new building, which has been renovated once since the doors opened, may be in store for additional renovations, she said.

“We have to make sure this library keeps functioning,” she said. “We make sure it’s as state-of-art as we afford.”

For example, a new “hearing loop” that recently was installed connects to people’s hearing aids, helping them hear easier the speakers during programs.

Spratford, who worked at the Berwyn Public Library from 2000 to 2015, left that job because her consulting business, which trains librarians worldwide, was growing. And although Spratford has left the library board, she still will be a presence.

Her new book, “Why I Love Horror,” will be on the shelf this fall. It’s a collection of essays written by famous horror authors due for release in September. There’s a good chance a book signing event will be held at the library.

This is her fourth book. The first three were textbooks for librarians.

Hovanec, the library’s executive director since 2023, is grateful for Spratford’s knowledge.

“She’s been around longer than the majority of our staff members. Luckily, she still lives in the community. I think she’ll still be an advocate and a voice for the library,” Hovanec said.

Spratford leaves the library in great shape, she said.

“My staff are the people who are the all-stars. ... Whether it’s choosing books, programs, the people who work here make it worthwhile,” Hovanec said.

She noted the La Grange Public Library has “over 8,200 active library card holders in our district, which is amazing when you consider our population is just over 16,000.“

“So, 50% of [La Grange] residents have a card. People are using their library and the trustees, the elected officials, are a huge part of that. It’s exciting. Amazing things are happening here,” Hovanec said.