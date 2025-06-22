2 people killed on I-55 crash Sunday in Lemont

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 55 in Lemont.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash about 3:25 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of I-55, just south of Lemont Road, in Lemont.

“There were two confirmed fatalities on scene. Another person was transported to an area hospital with injuries,” said Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford.

All I-55 northbound lanes had been closed with traffic diverted off at Interstate 355, Bufford said. The ramps from I-355 to northbound I-55 also had been closed.

All lanes then reopened at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Bufford said.