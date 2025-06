2 people killed on I-55 crash Sunday in Lemont

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 55 in Lemont.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash about 3:25 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of I-55, just south of Lemont Road, in Lemont.

β€œThere were two confirmed fatalities on scene. Another person was transported to an area hospital with injuries,” said Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford.

All I-55 northbound lanes had been closed with traffic diverted off at Interstate 355, Bufford said. The ramps from I-355 to northbound I-55 also had been closed.

All lanes then reopened at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Bufford said.