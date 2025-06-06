‘What a disgrace it was’. Residents criticize Downers Grove Village Council for behavior at previous meeting

When Downers Grove residents approach the podium to address commissioners at Village Council meetings, they don’t typically do so to strongly chastise their elected officials.

But that’s what happened Tuesday night when a handful of residents used the public comment portion of the meeting to call out commissioners for their behavior at the May 20 council meeting.

At that meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to reject Mayor Bob Barnett’s nomination of Commissioner Martin Tully as mayor pro tem.

But the vote wasn’t taken until some commissioners made extensive commentary about why they would not support Tully as mayor pro tem.

Commissioner Leslie Sawdowski-Fuggit complained about Tully’s poor attendance at council meetings over the past two years and objected to learning about his nomination only one day before the May 20 meeting. She also objected to the lack of discussion regarding the new mayor pro tem.

Tully’s lack of communication and inability to attend all council meetings were the primary reasons Gilmartin could not support him as mayor pro tem, he said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, however, Tully said he missed only six of the 68 meetings held between May 2023 and April 2025.

Tully, who served as mayor from 2011 to 2019, was mayor pro tem during a portion of his first stint as commissioner from 2001 to 2009.

Sadowski-Fugitt and Gilmartin were joined by commissioners Rob Roe and Tammy Sarver in casting the votes against Tully’s nomination.

Resident Mary Blanchard criticized both Barnett and Tully for their behavior at the May 20 meeting.

“You and Commissioner Tully are both argumentative, defensive, condescending, adversarial, divisive, and Commissioner Tully specifically continues to be overly emotional,” Blanchard told Barnett.

She added that both Tully and Barnett demand courtesy and respect but refuse to give it to others.

“The flawed thinking that things have to be done the way they always have been is typically best for those that have always benefitted,” Blanchard said.

She added that Saadowski-Fugitt and Gilmartin “called you out on your bad behavior and you don’t like it.”

“On April 1, the voters of Downers Grove made it clear that we want transparency, change and leadership that will strengthen our community, not business as usual with back-door dealings nor succession governing. The mayor does not have absolute authority,” said resident Kylie Spahn.

“I was very disappointed by the needlessly divisive and politicized process that you went through trying to nominate someone for mayor pro tem,” said resident Ed Pawlak.

Selma Moberg called the May 20 meeting a disgrace and singled out Sadowski-Fugitt and Gilmartin for criticism.

“Leslie and Chris, you embarrassed not only yourselves, but you embarrassed the Village Council with your whiny bitching.”

“And Leslie, you made these comments because no doubt, and many people have said it, you want the mayor’s position in two years.”

Sadowski-Fugitt said Wednesday that she is not running for mayor in 2027.

Moberg said the mayor pro tem nomination is the mayor’s prerogative, and credited Barnett and Tully for their handling of the May 20 meeting.

Following public comment, Barnett expressed some regret about the May 20 meeting.

“I kind of doubt that anybody up here felt real good about that meeting that we’re referring to. And hopefully we won’t have others like that,” Barnett said.

He added that the seven people on the council struggle on various issues and won’t always agree, but overall the council is doing good work on behalf of the village.

He also cautioned residents against zeroing in on a single meeting and instead look at the bigger picture.

“But before we talk about drama on the village council or a dysfunctional group or backroom deals, let’s maybe take a few steps back and look at a longer period of time and the work that everybody I’m sitting up here with has been doing,” Barnett said.

“Just maybe back up a few steps and breath.”