Wheaton North’s Sophia Dalrymple advances to track finals in 3 events: Friday Suburban Life sports roundup

Wheaton North’s Sophia Dalrymple (far right) competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the DuKane Conference Girls Outdoor Championship on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Glenbard North in Carol Stream. (Sandy Bressner)

Girls Track and Field

Class 3A state finals: Wheaton North sophomore Sophia Dalrymple advanced to Saturday’s finals in both hurdles events and the long jump in Friday’s preliminaries in Charleston.

Dalrymple ran the fifth-fastest 100 hurdles time (14.42 seconds) and third-fastest 300 hurdles time (43.56), and is in third place in the long jump with an effort of 5.60 meters (18 feet, 4.5 inches).

Others advancing included Downers Grove North’s Ava Gilley, who ran the fourth-fastest 800 in prelims of 2:14.10; Hinsdale Central’s Lily Hodneland, eighth-fastest in the 800 (2:14.41); Downers Grove North’s Alayna Todnem, ninth-best 1,600 prelim time (5:01.12); Glenbard West’s Alexa Novak, 10th in the 1,600 (5:01.42); Hinsdale South’s Kennedy Ruff in the 100 hurdles (fourth, 43.72); Lemont’s Ashley Wrublik, seventh in the shot put (11.61 meters) and Downers Grove North’s Rylie Marshall, 10th in the shot put (39.19).

Downers Grove South’s Kailee Rodeck, Hinsdale South’s Anya Patel, Wheaton North’s Emerson Smith and Glenbard West’s Kendal Nullen all cleared 3.45 meters in the pole vault to advance, while Downers Grove South’s Karen Boakye is in fourth place in the triple jump (11.96 meters).

Relay-wise, Downers Grove North advanced in the 4x200 with the sixth-best time of 1:40.32), Glenbard West advanced its 4x400 with the 11th-best time of 3:55.83 and Glenbard West (seventh, 9:22.15) and Downers Grove North (12th, 9:28.44) advanced its 4x800.

Class 2A state finals: St. Francis sophomore Erin Hinsdale and junior Margaret Andrzejewski each clinched a spot in the 800 finals to make up two of the Spartans’ four finals qualifiers.

Hinsdale took fifth after running 2:16.85, while Andrzejewski finished in 2:17.22 for eighth. The junior also qualified in the 1,600 after taking 12th in 5:05.43, while the 4x800 team of Alicen Sheldon, Ashley Spahn, Elena Mamminga and Cate Earl took ninth in 9:50.65 to qualify for the finals.

Girls Soccer

Benet 1, Metea Valley 0

The eighth-seeded Redwings knocked off the No. 1-seeded Mustangs in the Class 3A Metea Valley Regional final with a 4-3 win in penalty kicks.

Ivana Vukas, Ashley Polanco, Meghan Sarros and Chloe Sentman made kicks for Benet in penalty kicks. Giada McGlynn had 14 saves in goal for Benet (14-6-2), which advanced to the sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

Oak Park-River Forest 1, Morton 0

The Huskies beat the Mustangs in the Class 3A Morton Regional final.

Lyons 3, Fenwick 1

The Lions beat the Friars in the Class 3A Reavis Regional final.

Hinsdale Central 4, Downers Grove North 0

The Red Devils beat the Trojans in the Class 3A Downers Grove North Regional final.

Wheaton Warrenville South 2, South Elgin 0

The Tigers beat the Storm in the Class 3A Willowbrook REgional final.

Glenbard West 2, Wheaton North 1

The Hilltoppers beat the Falcons in the Class 3A West Chicago Regional final.

Hinsdale South 2, Glenbard South 1

The Hornets beat the Raiders in the Class 2A regional final.

Nazareth 2, Elmwood Park 0

The Roadrunners beat the host school in the Class 2A Elmwood Park Regional final.

Lemont 1, Wheaton Academy 0

Lemont won its own Class 2A regional, beating the Warriors.