May 20, 2025
Fatal crash on I-88 near Lisle

By Shaw Local News Network
Police siren/emergency lights

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 88 near Lisle Tuesday morning. (Shaw Local File Photo)

One person is dead and another one injured after an early morning crash on Interstate 88 near Lisle.

The crash has shut down westbound lanes at Illinois Route 53 near Lisle as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Illinois State Police .

Traffic is being diverted to Interstate 355, according to ISP.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:50 a.m., police said.

An occupant of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, ISP said. A second occupant was transported to an area hospital with injuries, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek an alternate route.

No further information is available at this time.

LisleBreakingDuPage CountyIllinois State PoliceFatalCrashTrafficPolice
