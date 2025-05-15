Wheaton Warrenville South softball beats Wheaton North in wild ending: Wednesday Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 1, Wheaton North 0

Presley Wright struck out four in a complete-game four-hit shutout and Caroline Schulz squeezed in Izabella Franzone with the game’s only run in the fifth inning for the Tigers (17-8, 7-4 DuKane Conference).

The game ended on a wild double play, Wright jumping on an attempted squeeze, throwing a runner out at third with the trail runner thrown out at second for the final out.

Hannah Wulf struck out four and allowed two hits and Makayla Hammer had two hits for Wheaton North (19-7, 7-4).

Benet 7, Nazareth 0

Sophia Rosner struck out 11 in a complete-game four-hit shutout, and also went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Redwings in Lisle. Angela Horejs scored two runs and drove in one.

Downers Grove North 11, Hinsdale Central 0

Ashlynn Durkin struck out seven over five innings, allowing just one hit and Mia Havrilla went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Trojans.

Downers Grove South 8, Hinsdale South 4

Ella Kardatzke was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Victoria Colorato had three RBIs for the Mustangs.

IC Catholic Prep 8, Fenwwick 5

Kelly Cahill was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs and Madelynn Dinino 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for the Knights.

Montini 6, St. Ignatius 3

Kat Filkowski had a triple and scored two runs and Aubry Raffen scored two runs for the Lady Broncos.

York 18, Proviso West 1

Avery Kanouse was 2 for 3 with two doubles, six RBIs and two runs scored and Balfanz was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Dukes.

Baseball

Glenbard West 10, West Chicago 0

Charlie Harvey went 2 for 4 with a doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Eric Lewison 3 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI and Mason Flaherty 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Hinsdale Central 8, Oak Park-River Forest 2

Patrick Connors went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored and Greyson Davis 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Hinsdale.

IC Catholic Prep 10, Ridgewood 2

Dom Gliatta had two runs scored and two RBIs and Louis Stubblefield scored three runs for the Knights.

Lemont 8, Oak Forest 5

Shea Glotzbach was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and Zane Schneider 3 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs for Lemont.

Wheaton North 3, Glenbard North 1

Jake Williams struck out six over six sharp innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits, and Nic Pisciotta was 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Falcons.

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Batavia 0

Drew Eger struck out three in a complete-game eight-hit shutout and Jacob Conover had a double, run scored and RBI for the Tigers.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 1, Providence 1

Annika Vandervelde scored Wheaton Academy’s goal, assisted by Gianna Hughes. Norah Pennings had four saves in goal for the Warriors (12-4-4).

Boys Volleyball

Benet d. Neuqua Valley 21-25, 25-17, 27-25

Jacob Olejnik had eight kills and Aris Maurukas, Matt Swiatokski and Reed Hefley had seven each for Benet.