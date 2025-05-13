Downers Grove South’s Lamb twins continue family’s soccer legacy: Suburban Life soccer notebook

Some high school kids are lucky enough to have a cool aunt or two.

Downers Grove South sophomore twins Alyssa and Gianna Lamb are fortunate to have an aunt who not only played soccer for the Mustangs (1994-1997) but is the program’s all-time leader in goals (92) and second in assists (70).

Oh, and let’s not forget that their father, Shawn, also had a knack for scoring goals at Downers Grove South earning all-conference accolades in the late 80s.

The twins were called up late last season and have been key contributors throughout this season with Gianna (two goals, three assists this year) playing a lot of minutes as an outside mid and Alyssa (one goal) coming into games looking to create scoring chances by getting behind opponents with her impressive pace.

“They were called up during the back end of last season for the final three games and playoffs,” Mustangs coach Chris Hernandez said. “They bring a dynamic energy to the team. Both are very quick attack-minded players that can stretch the field. Multi-sport athletics who also excel in track. Gianna also runs cross country.”

Gianna Lamb (9) does some fancy footwork as Downers Grove North’s Gianna Goodwin defends during a game on May 10, 2025 at Downers Grove North High School in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Stars shine at Ed Watson

Benet junior forward Ivana Lukas, Downers Grove North senior forward Ellie Larson, Downers Grove South senior defender Ashley Molinari, Fenwick freshman midfielder Quinn Sansome, Hinsdale Central sophomore midfielder Emily DiTomasso and senior midfielder Camila Leal, Lyons’ junior midfielder Carolina Capizzi and senior forward Caroline Mortonson and York junior midfielder Andriana Soupos were named to the Chicago Stars F.C. All-Tournament Team based on the talent, grit and dedication they displayed throughout the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational.

Rolling at Westmont

Westmont (12-4-3) has gone 9-1-1 in its last 11 games. The Sentinels went 4-16 last season, 3-15-1 in 2023 and 1-15 in 2022. They didn’t win a single game in 2019 nor did they score a single goal that year! What a year 2025 has been for the program.

Ally Vazquez (nine goals, seven assists) and Kaitlynn Hoover (eight goals) are leading the attack.

The Sentinels will open up the postseason against Islamic Foundation on May 16 in the Class 1A Timothy Christian Regional. Unfortunately, getting through the regional will be quite the uphill battle as Timothy Christian recently won eight straight and has battled some much larger programs, including getting a win against 3A Lake Park and a tie against 2A Glenbard South.

Regardless, it’s been a season like no other at Westmont.

Circle the date, May 23

There are some potential great match-ups for regional titles on May 23.

York and Hinsdale Central are hosting regionals and both teams will look to get there where a familiar foe could await.

York could battle Downers Grove South for the regional crown while the Red Devils could host Downers Grove North.

As luck would have it, the Trojans were finished up West Suburban Silver Conference play on Monday at Hinsdale Central. The teams tied 2-2.

Since the Red Devils are undefeated and the rest of the teams in the West Suburban Silver Conference teams have at least two losses, they clinched their first conference title since 2016.

“In regards to preparing for the postseason, we go into every game with the same mindset on getting a win,” Red Devils coach Tony Madonia said. “Whether it is a non-conference match or for a trophy, our girls will come out focused on getting the job done. We have a stellar group that is self motivated in that regard.”

York has already beaten Downers Grove South, defeating the Mustangs, 3-1, on March 27.

Other potential regional clashes could occur between Lyons and Fenwick at Reavis and Wheaton North and Glenbard West at West Chicago. The Hilltoppers edged the Falcons, 1-0, on a Hana Allen goal on March 20.

Last week the Hilltoppers dropped a 1-0 game in double OT to Hinsdale Central and a 4-3 game to Lincoln-Way East.

“I’m pleased with how we played,” Hilltoppers coach Adam Szyszko said. “Obviously the results weren’t what we wanted but we had two games against highly ranked teams and we competed at a very high level in both of them. The Hinsdale game was one of the best I ever seen with back and forth action and players from both teams making outstanding plays.”

It was a tough loss, but losses next week sting the most since they signify the end of the season.

“To lose a game of that intensity and a piece of the conference championship on a late penalty was tough to stomach,” Szyszko said. “Losing against Hinsdale definitely took some of the wind out of our sails and we came out sluggish vs. East. We were able to reorganize a bit at halftime and get some of our spark back.”

Despite falling behind 3-0 at half against the Griffins, the Hilltoppers rallied to tie the game behind a pair of goals from Allen and another from Lauren Escalante only to have a late PK derail their comeback.

“Super proud of our effort in the second half,” Szyszko said. “Lincoln-Way (East) is one of the top teams in the south suburbs and to show the grit to come back and tie it shows that this group has the resilience to overcome adversity. We’re going to need that going into our sectional where there are six or seven teams that could vie for it.”

The Class 2A tournament could see Hinsdale South and Glenbard South meeting in the Hancock Regional final. The teams most recently battled on Apr. 17 with the Raiders doubling up the Hornets, 4-2.

As for the toughest break amongst the seeds, it’s hard to argue that Benet is in a tough position. With a victory in the Class 3A Metea Valley regional semifinals, the Redwings would likely get the Mustangs who also would have the benefit of playing at home.

And the rest

Wheaton Warrenville South (13-1-2, 5-0-1) controls its own destiny in the DuKane Conference with just St. Charles East (16-4-2, 3-1-1) in its way of winning the conference outright.

The Tigers got some help from Batavia, which beat the Saints, 1-0, on Monday. The Saints traveled to Wheaton North on Tuesday for a must-win game to keep their post-season hopes alive.

6-5-4 would make for a strange double play in baseball or softball. It’s also York’s record. The Dukes haven’t won more than two in a row. Their longest losing streak was three games. They’ve also won two regionals in a row and next week everyone’s record is 0-0.

Riverside-Brookfield (4-13-1) hasn’t had any luck with the Glens this spring. In addition to an 8-0 loss to Glenbrook North in April, the Bulldogs have lost tight games to Glenbard East and Glenbard South in May.