St. Francis’ record-setting relay continues to go faster this spring: Suburban Life girls track notebook

St. Francis' 4x800 relay team of (from left) Allie Sheldon, Elena Mamminga, Margaret Andrzejewski and Erin Hinsdale, who set a Class 2A state record last season, are back this spring but may focus on different events in Charleston.

St. Francis junior Margaret Andrzejewski received an unexpected emotional lift before her 2024 Class 2A girls track and field state finals with the 4x800-meter relay.

Then she joined current sophomores Erin Hinsdale, Elena Mamminga and Allie Sheldon in winning the state championship in 9:12.80 to set the 2A state finals record.

“I remember my brother (Sam) came and surprised me that morning. His being there gave me a lot of excitement and (thinking), ‘I want to see what I can do,’ ” Andrzejewski said.

“It wasn’t in my head that we were going to break the state record, but it was really an amazing experience.”

Hinsdale, also second at state in the 800 (2:14.83), has run even faster this season. Mamminga and Andrzejewski continue breaking 3,200 and 1,600 school records.

The Spartans tied for ninth at state in 2024. Going after more team points, they may focus on multiple all-state individual performances rather than a 4x800 repeat.

“They’re in way, way better shape than they were 12 months ago,” St. Francis track coach Jason Accardi said. “It’s going to be sweet this May. We’ve just got to figure out how to arrange them.”

Andrzejewski ran an all-time best 4:58.87 for the 1,600 indoors March 29. At Distance Night in Palatine April 26, Andrzejewski lowered her outdoor school record to 5:00.67 and Mamminga’s 10:52.55 easily broke the 3,200 school record. On April 12, Andrwjewzki’s 11:18.19 broke Mamming’s previous record with Mamminga right behind in 11:19.86.

Starting the season late because of the school musical, Mamminga ran the 3,200 for just the third time ever at Palatine.

“It was a great accomplishment to break the school record again,” Mamminga said.

“I really think (winning the 4x800) changed my perspective a little bit. I knew now what I was capable of and this year I decided to focus more on my own events.”

For the 800, Hinsdale ran an all-time school record 2:13.77 indoors March 22 to surpass her state runner-up time. Working back from shin splints, Hinsdale ran 2:15.35 at Palatine.

“My mindset really changed from just doing my best (at 2024 state),” Hinsdale said. “I feel like now I want to improve more than ever. I’m just trying to get some PRs and do really good downstate.”

The Spartans remember that at last year’s state finals, Morton (9:13.17) nearly prevailed and also broke the previous 2A record.

“I’ll never forget how close it was at the end and just the nerves,” said Sheldon, who ran first. “It was a really crazy experience. I’m just really thankful to get to experience something like that with my team.”

State return

Wheaton Warrenville South seniors Nicole Poglitsch and Frida Martinez were part of the state-qualifying 4x800 as sophomores.

They’re on the verge of returning after an impressive 9:31.28 with senior Mackenzie Armstrong and freshman Addy Lindsay at their annual Tiger Invitational May 2, which also was Senior Night. They won the DuKane Conference Meet Thursday in 9:46.76.

At the Tiger Invite, all four had personal-best splits.

“When I saw (Poglitsch) finish and she PRed, it just set the tone for the rest of the relay,” Martinez said. “I could just see her face when she crossed. Everyone was super excited and that just got me really hyped. It was just amazing.”

WW South coach Rob Harvey often praises the significant improvement of Armstrong.

“I wanted to go big or go home (at our invite) and I think we did that,” Armstrong said. “My workouts are harder but a lot of (progress) is in my head. I’m less in my head and more on the track. I feel like I’m leaving my mark, finally.”

Multi-tasker

It makes sense that Wheaton North sophomore Sophia Dalrymple competes in the heptathlon at USATF meets.

At Glenbard West’s Sue Pariseau Invitational April 26, Dalrymple won the 100 high hurdles (15.70) and 200 (26.08), was second in long jump (16 feet-8 ¾ inches) and was part of the fifth-place 4x100.

“It’s hard to juggle a lot of events for practices,” Dalrymple said. “I find it’s refreshing almost. I can get frustrated in certain events so it’s nice to move on and go to a completely different event.”

The biggest highlight was going 1-4 overall with junior Autumn Gruenwald (26.22) from the same heat of the 200, an event Dalrymple competed instead of the 300 low hurdles.

“She’s like my best friend,” Dalrymple said. “We don’t get to race together a ton. It’s nice to be able to do that.”

Dalrymple swept DuKane titles in both hurdles (14.71 and 44.84) and long jump (lifetime-best 17-11) with meet records.