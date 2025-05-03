Glenbard West takes second to Evanston at its Jim Arnold Invite

Glenbard West’s Ben Schoettle, middle, wins the 110-meter hurdles during the Glenbard West boys track and field invite on Saturday, May 3, 2025 in Glen Ellyn. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

GLEN ELLYN – Glenbard South pole vaulter Kyle Quaid-Bowman qualified for state last year as a freshman but didn’t fare too well. That has not slowed down his efforts or his confidence this season.

At Saturday’s Jim Arnold Invite at Glenbard West, the Raiders sophomore battled the windy conditions to clear 15 feet and win the meet. He now has set his sights on some lofty goals.

“I did get to state last year but I no-heighted in the finals. I was having run-through issues,” he said. “[This year] I’m going all the way. I’m winning it this year.”

He’ll have to get past friend and training partner Andrew Nuyen of Rochelle, a fellow junior who cleared 17 feet two weeks ago at the Hub Relays. Quaid-Bowman did clear 16-6 indoors this year and is confident he can reach new heights this spring.

“My friend Andrew, he just jumped 17, so I’ll see him downstate,” he said. “I’m coming to win it hopefully. Today we had real inconsistent winds. I didn’t like it too much, but it didn’t really change much.”

The host Hilltoppers (102 points) finished second to Evanston (121) in the team standings, with Wheaton North, Lake Park and Naperville North placing 3-4-5, respectively.

Glenbard West got off to a fast start by winning the 4x100 relay and then closed out the meet with a victory in the 4x400. In between, there were several highlights including Ben Schoettle in the hurdles — plus a leg in that 4x100 winning relay — and a 1-2 finish from Matt King (9:32.94) and Graham Faris (9:40.31) in the 3,200.

Schoettle edged Naperville North’s Nico Gall 15.02 to 15.23 to win the 110 high hurdles, added a third in the 300 hurdles and filled in on the 4x100 relay where he joined Chase Martin Scott, Jordan Ademuyiwa and Bryce Ellens to race a 43.11 to take first.

“In the high hurdles I had a lot of wind in my face, but it still felt fast cycling over the hurdles,” the Hilltopper sophomore said. “I had a really good start which I don’t usually do. We’ve got a really good team and a real good sophomore class. I’m happy with how we started the meet and ended the meet.”

Wheaton North’s Levi Turner, left, finished just ahead of teammate Aidan Murphy in the 800-meter run during the Glenbard West boys track and field invite on Saturday, May 3, 2025 in Glen Ellyn. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Wheaton North senior thrower Carl Givens had a big day Saturday, winning the shot put with a personal-best 55 feet, 9 inches and adding another Jim Arnold title in the discus. Givens went 175-02 while teammate Jonathan Hurst was second in the discus at 150-10.

“It went really well. I PR-ed twice and I’m pretty happy with it,” said Givens, a state qualifier last spring in the shot. “I’m very confident in myself today. The wind was perfect and I’m excited.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250503/boys-track-and-field/boys-track-and-field-glenbard-west-takes-second-to-evanston-at-own-invite/