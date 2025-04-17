Elmhurst History Museum hires curator of education and public programs

The Elmhurst History Museum has appointed Emma Marston as curator of education and public programs.

Marston will oversee the museum’s education department and public programs, including a summer concert series at the museum’s new outdoor public performance space.

Marston earned an master’s degree in museum studies from IU Indianapolis and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

She has previously worked as an interpretative curator at the Des Plaines History Center, held positions at the village of Bartlett Museum and Midway Village Museum and worked at the Nashville and Indianapolis zoos.